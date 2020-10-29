Leslie's, a leading US provider of pool supplies and services with over 930 retail locations, raised $680 million by offering 40 million shares (75% primary) at $17, above the range of $14 to $16.



Backed by L Catterton, Leslie's plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LESL. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Jefferies and Nomura Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Pool party: Leslie's prices IPO above the range at $17 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.