IPOs
LESL

Pool party: Leslie's prices IPO above the range at $17

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Leslie's, a leading US provider of pool supplies and services with over 930 retail locations, raised $680 million by offering 40 million shares (75% primary) at $17, above the range of $14 to $16.

Backed by L Catterton, Leslie's plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LESL. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Jefferies and Nomura Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Pool party: Leslie's prices IPO above the range at $17 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LESL

Latest IPOs Videos

    McAfee Corp. Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Celebration of its IPO

    McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, rings the Nasdaq Opening Bell remotely from across the country. Peter Leav, CEO, rings the Opening Bell alongside the Company’s team in a virtual bell ringing ceremony.

    6 days ago

    Renaissance Capital

    Renaissance Capital is the global leader in providing pre-IPO institutional research and management of IPO-focused investment products.

    Learn More

    More from Renaissance Capital

    Explore IPOs

    Explore

    Most Popular