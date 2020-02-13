Pool Guides FY20 Adj. Earnings In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, swimming pool distributor Pool Corp. (POOL) initiated its earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, based on the underlying demand throughout the industry remaining strong.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.47 to $6.77 per share. Excluding a tax benefit, adjusted earnings is expected to be in a range of $6.41 to $6.71 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.71 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

