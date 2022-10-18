POOL Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Can Expect

Pool Corporation POOL is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, before the market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.6%.

How Are Estimates Faring?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.65, which indicates growth of 3.1% from $4.51 registered in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1,618 million, suggesting an increase of 14.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Let’s analyze the factors that are likely to make an impact this earnings season.

Factors at Play

Pool’s third-quarter top line is likely to have benefited from solid demand along with healthy contractor backlogs and capacity-creation initiatives. This, along with the solid performance of the base business, large market presence and strategic expansions through acquisitions, bodes well. Solid demand for connected and smart technology products like automation, variable speed pumps, robotic cleaners and customizations are likely to have driven the top line.



Given the products’ importance in repair, replacement, new construction and remodeling activities, the continuation of demand is likely to boost the company’s performance during the third quarter of 2022.



The company’s results are also likely to have been aided by products (such as automation and the connected pool) and the addition of NPT centers and capabilities. This, and the focus on Porpoise Pool & Patio acquisition, supply chain initiatives and pricing management, are likely to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, rising labor and freight costs, investments in digital transformation initiatives and expansion of the sales center network are likely to have flared up expenses in the third quarter. This, and the logistical slowdowns in Southern Europe, are likely to have affected the company’s operations in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pool this time around. This is because a stock needs to have both — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase its odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Pool has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

