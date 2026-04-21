POOL Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: Can Maintenance Demand Drive Growth?

Pool Corporation POOL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 23, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.2% and 1.6%, respectively.

How Are Estimates Faring?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.34, indicating an increase of 1.5% from $1.32 reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.10 billion. The metric indicates an increase of 2.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to influence the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

Factors at Play for POOL’s Q1 Earnings

Pool Corp’s first-quarter 2026 revenues are likely to have been supported by resilient maintenance demand, which continues to form the bulk of its business and remains relatively stable despite macro uncertainty. The company has been benefiting from a large installed base of pools, driving recurring spending on chemicals, equipment replacement and repair activity. Additionally, pricing actions, including carryover benefits from prior increases and expected modest price pass-throughs, are likely to have provided a lift to sales. Growth in digital sales channels and improving customer engagement through platforms like POOL360 might have also aided revenue conversion and wallet share expansion.



Another key contributor to the top line is share gains through exclusive brands, private-label offerings and differentiated service capabilities. The company’s investments in distribution expansion and technology have been enhancing customer experience and availability, helping it capture incremental demand even in a muted construction environment. While new pool construction remains subdued, signs of stabilization and steady renovation activity, along with early seasonal demand trends and normalizing weather conditions, are likely to have supported modest revenue growth in the quarter.



On the profitability front, earnings in first-quarter 2026 are expected to have benefited from disciplined pricing, favorable product mix and supply-chain efficiencies, which might have supported gross margin expansion. Strategic inventory purchases ahead of cost increases might have provided near-term margin tailwinds. However, these gains are likely to have been partially offset by higher operating expenses, including continued investments in technology, new sales center openings and rising employee-related costs. As a result, margin improvement is expected to have been modest, with operational efficiencies and scale benefits helping to cushion cost pressures.

What Our Model Says About POOL Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pool Corp this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates, which is not the case here.



POOL’s Earnings ESP: Pool Corp has an Earnings ESP of -2.67%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



POOL’s Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Pool Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Pool Corporation price-eps-surprise | Pool Corporation Quote

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has an Earnings ESP of +3.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Choice Hotels is expected to register a 2.2% decrease in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. CHH reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on two occasions, the average miss being 0.7%.



Hilton Worldwide, Inc. HLT currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



HLT’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 13.4%. Hilton reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.7%.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



MAR’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 11.6%. Marriott reported better-than-expected earnings in the trailing three out of four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 0.7%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.