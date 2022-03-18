POOL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $485.85, changing hands as high as $488.75 per share. Pool Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POOL's low point in its 52 week range is $331.60 per share, with $582.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $487.41. The POOL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

