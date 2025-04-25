Pool Corp.'s Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down

Pool Corporation POOL reported first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both top and bottom lines declined from the prior-year quarter's actuals. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 6.7% during trading hours yesterday.



Although discretionary project spending remained under pressure, overall sales picked up in March, recovering from the weather-related challenges seen in January and February.

POOL’s Q1 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the first quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.85. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Quarterly net revenues of $1,071.5 million missed the consensus mark of $1,094 million. The top line declined 4.4% year over year. This decline can be primarily attributed to dismal discretionary project spending.

Pool Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pool Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pool Corporation Quote

POOL's Operating Highlights & Expenses

In the first quarter, the cost of sales was $759.2 million compared with $782.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $771.6 million.



In the quarter, gross profits (as a percentage of net sales) were 29.2% compared with 30.2% reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was 29.3%.



In the first quarter, operating income declined 28.7% year over year to $77.5 million. Our estimate for the metric was $80 million. The operating margin was 7.2%, down 250 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level. Our estimate for operating margin was 7.3%.



Selling and administrative expenses increased 2.2% year over year to $234.8 million. In the first quarter, the company’s expenses rose, primarily due to inflationary pressures and network expansion. Our estimate for the metric was $240.4 million.



Net income during the quarter totaled $53.5 million compared with $78.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for net income was $51.8 million.

POOL's Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2025, the company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $71.6 million compared with $68 million as of March 31, 2024. In the quarter, its net long-term debt amounted to $968 million compared with $942.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



For the 12 months ended March 31, 2025, net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $27.2 million compared with $145.4 million reported in the prior-year period.

POOL's 2025 Guidance

For 2025, Pool Corp. expects adjusted EPS in the range of $11.10-$11.60, up from the prior estimate of $11.08-$11.58.

POOL’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are TEGNA Inc. TGNA, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH and American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT.



TEGNA presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average. The stock has gained 15.2% in the past year. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s 2026 sales and EPS implies growth of 11.3% and 93.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Life Time Group carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.6%, on average. The stock has surged 111.5% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for Life Time Group’s 2025 sales and EPS implies growth of 12.9% and 37.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



American Outdoor carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 79.6%, on average. The stock has gained 40.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Outdoor’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 3.7% and 93.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pool Corporation (POOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.