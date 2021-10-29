Pool Corporation Stock Gained 11%, Room To Run More?

Pool Corporation stock (NASDAQ: POOL), a wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products, has increased by almost 11% over the last five trading days (one week) and currently stands at around $503. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index increased only 2% over the same period. The company’s stock grew after beating fiscal third quarter estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The company’s net sales increased by a solid 24% year-over-year (y-o-y) in the quarter. To break this down further, Pool Corp’s base business grew 19% y-o-y and new acquisitions added 5% revenue growth. The swimming pool equipment distributor noted that the demand for its products remains high with builders and remodelers reporting backlogs through 2022. The company believes the trend toward more pool usage will stay as work-from-home arrangements continue and more people move from cities to suburban locations. Looking ahead, the company’s management promptly raised its full-year earnings per share (EPS) guidance to $14.85 to $15.35 from a previous range of $13.75 to $14.25.

Now, is POOL stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 64% chance of a rise in POOL stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on POOL Stock Chance Of Rise for more details. And if you are considering POOL’s stock as an investment option over a longer time frame, you can also explore POOL Revenues against its peers and history.

[1] Returns of 11% or higher during five-day period in 17 times out of 2516; Stock rose in the next five days in 5 of these 17 instances

[2] Returns of 13% or higher during ten-day period in 19 times out of 2516; Stock rose in the next ten days in 9 of these 19 instances

[3] Returns of 7.9% or higher during twenty-one-day period in 422 times out of 2516; Stock rose in the next twenty-one days in 270 of these 422 instances

There are several stocks in the S&P500 that look like a Better Bet Than POOL stock. It is also helpful to see how Pool Corporation peers stack up. POOL Stock Comparison With Peers shows how it compares against other peers on metrics that matter.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since 2016.

