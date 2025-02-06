Pool Corporation to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Earnings Results on February 20, 2025

Pool Corporation will report its 2024 earnings on February 20, 2025, with a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Quiver AI Summary

Pool Corporation announced that it will release its full year and fourth quarter 2024 earnings results on February 20, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time that same day. The earnings release, along with a live webcast and replay of the call, will be available on the Company’s website. Investors can access the call by phone as well. Pool Corporation is the largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and backyard products, operating around 445 sales centers across North America, Europe, and Australia, serving approximately 125,000 wholesale customers.

Potential Positives

Pool Corporation will announce its full year and fourth quarter 2024 earnings results, providing transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduled conference call following the earnings release offers an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with company leadership.

As the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products, the company highlights its significant market position, which may attract investor interest.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide preliminary earnings guidance may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's financial performance.

FAQ

When will Pool Corporation release its Q4 2024 earnings results?

Pool Corporation will release its Q4 2024 earnings results on February 20, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the conference call for Pool Corporation's earnings?

The conference call will take place at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on February 20, 2025.

How can I access the Pool Corporationearnings call

You can access theearnings callby dialing 1-888-348-8936 (domestic) or 1-412-902-4265 (international).

Where can I find the live webcast of theearnings call

The live webcast of theearnings callwill be available on Pool Corporation’s website at www.poolcorp.com.

What products does Pool Corporation distribute?

Pool Corporation distributes over 200,000 products related to swimming pools and backyard enhancements to approximately 125,000 wholesale customers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$POOL Insider Trading Activity

$POOL insiders have traded $POOL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER M NEIL (General Counsel/Secretary) sold 687 shares for an estimated $256,251

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$POOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of $POOL stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COVINGTON, La., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that the Company will release its full year and fourth quarter 2024 earnings results before the market opens on February 20, 2025, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day. The earnings release as well as a live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at



www.poolcorp.com



. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-888-348-8936 (domestic) or 1-412-902-4265 (international).





Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit



www.poolcorp.com



.





Investor Relations Contacts:





Kristin S. Byars





985.801.5153







kristin.byars@poolcorp.com







Curtis J. Scheel





985.801.5341







curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.