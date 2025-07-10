Pool Corporation to Release Q2 2025 Earnings Results on July 24

Pool Corporation will release Q2 2025 earnings on July 24, with a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Quiver AI Summary

Pool Corporation announced it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results before the market opens on July 24, 2025, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. Both the earnings release and the conference call, which can be accessed via a domestic and international phone number, will be available on the Company’s website. Pool Corporation is recognized as the largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and backyard products, operating around 445 sales centers across North America, Europe, and Australia, and serving approximately 125,000 wholesale customers. For further details, interested parties can visit the Company’s website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of earnings release date demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and timely communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights directly from company leadership.

Pool Corporation's position as the largest wholesale distributor in its sector highlights its market leadership and stability.

The extensive distribution network of approximately 445 sales centers underscores the company's strong operational capabilities and reach in the market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Pool Corporation release its Q2 2025 earnings results?

Pool Corporation will release its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on July 24, 2025.

What time is the conference call for the earnings results?

The conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on July 24, 2025.

How can I access Pool Corporation’searnings call

You can access theearnings callby dialing 1-888-348-8936 domestically or 1-412-902-4265 internationally.

Where can I find the earnings release and webcast?

The earnings release and webcast will be available on Pool Corporation's website at www.poolcorp.com.

What products does Pool Corporation distribute?

Pool Corporation is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool and backyard products, distributing over 200,000 products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$POOL Insider Trading Activity

$POOL insiders have traded $POOL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DE LA MESA MANUEL J PEREZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $13,041,250 .

. HART MELANIE HOUSEY (Senior VP CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,312 shares for an estimated $799,005 .

. JENNIFER M NEIL (Sr VP, Sec & Chief Legal Off) sold 1,223 shares for an estimated $385,245

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$POOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 330 institutional investors add shares of $POOL stock to their portfolio, and 352 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$POOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $POOL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $POOL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $POOL forecast page.

$POOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POOL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $POOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $326.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $320.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer set a target price of $322.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Trey Grooms from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $350.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 David Manthey from Baird set a target price of $310.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a target price of $330.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $344.0 on 04/01/2025

Full Release



COVINGTON, La., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results before the market opens on July 24, 2025, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day. The earnings release as well as a live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at



www.poolcorp.com



. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-888-348-8936 (domestic) or 1-412-902-4265 (international).





Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit



www.poolcorp.com



.





CONTACT:





Kristin S. Byars





Director, Investor Relations and Finance





985.801.5153







kristin.byars@poolcorp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.