Pool Corporation (POOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Pool Corporation (POOL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased POOL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that POOL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $382.89, the dividend yield is .61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POOL was $382.89, representing a 0.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $381.15 and a 138.78% increase over the 52 week low of $160.35.

POOL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). POOL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.98. Zacks Investment Research reports POOL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 43.22%, compared to an industry average of -.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POOL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to POOL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have POOL as a top-10 holding:

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (PWC)

iShares Trust (SMMV)

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXD with an increase of 18.59% over the last 100 days. FFTY has the highest percent weighting of POOL at 3.7%.

