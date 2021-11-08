Pool Corporation (POOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Pool Corporation (POOL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.8 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased POOL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that POOL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $517.97, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POOL was $517.97, representing a -2.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $528.75 and a 69.56% increase over the 52 week low of $305.47.

POOL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) and Hasbro, Inc. (HAS). POOL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.78. Zacks Investment Research reports POOL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 80.13%, compared to an industry average of 22.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to POOL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have POOL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Large Cap Mome (FEVR)

Principal Quality ETF (PSET)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PRN with an increase of 19.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of POOL at 3.3%.

