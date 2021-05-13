Pool Corporation (POOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Pool Corporation (POOL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.8 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased POOL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $419.76, the dividend yield is .76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POOL was $419.76, representing a -6.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $449.44 and a 97.42% increase over the 52 week low of $212.63.

POOL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) and Hasbro, Inc. (HAS). POOL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.66. Zacks Investment Research reports POOL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.57%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POOL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to POOL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have POOL as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)

Principal Quality ETF (PSET)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RCD with an increase of 16.78% over the last 100 days. DWEQ has the highest percent weighting of POOL at 2.6%.

