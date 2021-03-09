Pool Corporation (POOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

Pool Corporation (POOL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased POOL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that POOL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of POOL was $328.34, representing a -18.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $401.29 and a 104.76% increase over the 52 week low of $160.35.

POOL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). POOL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.99. Zacks Investment Research reports POOL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.79%, compared to an industry average of 18.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POOL Dividend History page.

