Pool Corporation (POOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Pool Corporation (POOL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased POOL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $325.49, the dividend yield is .71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POOL was $325.49, representing a -1.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $331.12 and a 102.99% increase over the 52 week low of $160.35.

POOL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). POOL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.01. Zacks Investment Research reports POOL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 24.36%, compared to an industry average of -31%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POOL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to POOL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have POOL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

iShares Trust (SMMV)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growt (MDYG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDYG with an increase of 59.36% over the last 100 days. XMHQ has the highest percent weighting of POOL at 3.66%.

