Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) insiders who sold US$39m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$20b

By selling US$39m worth of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) stock at an average sell price of US$506 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$2.5b after the stock price dropped 11% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Pool Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Vice Chairman, Manuel Perez de la Mesa, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$9.2m worth of shares at a price of US$576 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$503. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Pool shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$506, on average. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:POOL Insider Trading Volume January 10th 2022

Pool Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Pool shares. In total, Vice Chairman Manuel Perez de la Mesa dumped US$15m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Pool insiders own 3.1% of the company, currently worth about US$625m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Pool Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Pool stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Pool makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Pool (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

