Pool Corporation Earnings Preview: What to Expect

April 10, 2025 — 01:14 pm EDT

Covington, Louisiana-based Pool Corporation (POOL) distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, related leisure, irrigation, and landscape maintenance products. Valued at $11 billion by market cap, the company offers a diverse range of products from construction materials, replacement parts, and fencing to pool care products and spas. The world’s leading distributor of pool supplies is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 on Thursday, Apr. 24.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect POOL to report a profit of $1.42 per share on a diluted basis, down 23.2% from $1.85 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect POOL to report EPS of $11.31, up 2.2% from $11.07 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.6% year over year to $12.51 in fiscal 2026. 

POOL stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX4.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 21.6% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 1.3% rise over the same time frame.

On Feb. 20, POOL shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.97 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.91. The company’s revenue was $987.5 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $952.8 million. POOL expects full-year EPS to be between $11.08 and $11.58.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on POOL stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 13 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, seven give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” POOL’s average analyst price target is $362.64, indicating a potential upside of 15.7% from the current levels.

