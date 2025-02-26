Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $1.20 per Share

Pool Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share, payable on March 26, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Pool Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share, scheduled for payment on March 26, 2025, to shareholders on record by March 12, 2025. As the largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and backyard products globally, POOLCORP operates around 445 sales centers across North America, Europe, and Australia, providing over 200,000 products to approximately 125,000 wholesale customers. For more details, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Pool Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share, indicating financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The upcoming dividend payable date of March 26, 2025, signals confidence in the company's cash flow and profitability.

The company's position as the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products enhances its market leadership and attracts investor interest.

Operational presence in North America, Europe, and Australia, with approximately 445 sales centers, showcases the company's extensive distribution capability and market reach.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the latest dividend announced by Pool Corporation?

Pool Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on March 26, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

The record date for the dividend payment is March 12, 2025.

How many sales centers does Pool Corporation operate?

Pool Corporation operates approximately 445 sales centers across North America, Europe, and Australia.

What type of products does Pool Corporation distribute?

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool and related backyard products, totaling more than 200,000 products.

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 26, 2025, to holders of record on March 12, 2025.





POOLCORP is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information, please visit www.poolcorp.com.





