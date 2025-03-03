Pool Corporation CFO Melanie M. Hart to Participate in Loop Capital Markets 2025 Investor Conference

Melanie M. Hart will join virtual investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets conference on March 10, 2025.
Pool Corporation announced that Melanie M. Hart, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in virtual investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets 2025 Investor Conference on March 10, 2025. As the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and backyard products, POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers across North America, Europe, and Australia, providing over 200,000 products to around 125,000 wholesale customers. For more details, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact their investor relations team.
Potential Positives
- Melanie M. Hart, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent Pool Corporation at a prominent investor conference, potentially enhancing the company's visibility among investors.
- Pool Corporation is identified as the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related products, highlighting its market leadership and competitive advantage.
- The company operates approximately 445 sales centers across multiple continents, indicating a robust distribution network and expansive market reach.
- Pool Corporation serves roughly 125,000 wholesale customers, demonstrating significant demand and a strong customer base in the industry.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
When will Pool Corporation's CFO participate in investor meetings?
Melanie M. Hart will participate in the Loop Capital Markets 2025 Investor Conference on March 10, 2025.
What is Pool Corporation's primary business?
Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products.
How many sales centers does Pool Corporation operate?
POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers across North America, Europe, and Australia.
How many products does Pool Corporation distribute?
Pool Corporation distributes more than 200,000 products to around 125,000 wholesale customers.
Where can I find more information about Pool Corporation?
More information about Pool Corporation can be found on their website at www.poolcorp.com.
$POOL Insider Trading Activity
$POOL insiders have traded $POOL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DE LA MESA MANUEL J PEREZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $13,041,250.
- HART MELANIE HOUSEY (Senior VP CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,312 shares for an estimated $799,005.
- JENNIFER M NEIL (General Counsel/Secretary) sold 687 shares for an estimated $256,251
$POOL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of $POOL stock to their portfolio, and 428 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 549,134 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $206,913,691
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 365,912 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $137,875,641
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO removed 281,572 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,999,157
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 224,674 shares (+27.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,600,353
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 194,632 shares (+48.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,357,834
- UBS GROUP AG added 194,161 shares (+200.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,197,251
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 191,108 shares (+82020.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,156,361
Full Release
COVINGTON, La., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Melanie M. Hart, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in virtual investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets 2025 Investor Conference on Monday, March 10, 2025.
Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit
www.poolcorp.com
.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Kristin S. Byars
985.801.5153
kristin.byars@poolcorp.com
Curtis J. Scheel
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com
