Pool Corporation CFO Melanie M. Hart to Participate in Loop Capital Markets 2025 Investor Conference

Quiver AI Summary

Pool Corporation announced that Melanie M. Hart, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in virtual investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets 2025 Investor Conference on March 10, 2025. As the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and backyard products, POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers across North America, Europe, and Australia, providing over 200,000 products to around 125,000 wholesale customers. For more details, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact their investor relations team.

Potential Positives

Melanie M. Hart, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent Pool Corporation at a prominent investor conference, potentially enhancing the company's visibility among investors.

Pool Corporation is identified as the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related products, highlighting its market leadership and competitive advantage.

The company operates approximately 445 sales centers across multiple continents, indicating a robust distribution network and expansive market reach.

Pool Corporation serves roughly 125,000 wholesale customers, demonstrating significant demand and a strong customer base in the industry.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will Pool Corporation's CFO participate in investor meetings?

Melanie M. Hart will participate in the Loop Capital Markets 2025 Investor Conference on March 10, 2025.

What is Pool Corporation's primary business?

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products.

How many sales centers does Pool Corporation operate?

POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers across North America, Europe, and Australia.

How many products does Pool Corporation distribute?

Pool Corporation distributes more than 200,000 products to around 125,000 wholesale customers.

Where can I find more information about Pool Corporation?

More information about Pool Corporation can be found on their website at www.poolcorp.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$POOL Insider Trading Activity

$POOL insiders have traded $POOL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DE LA MESA MANUEL J PEREZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $13,041,250 .

. HART MELANIE HOUSEY (Senior VP CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,312 shares for an estimated $799,005 .

. JENNIFER M NEIL (General Counsel/Secretary) sold 687 shares for an estimated $256,251

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$POOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of $POOL stock to their portfolio, and 428 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COVINGTON, La., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Melanie M. Hart, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in virtual investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets 2025 Investor Conference on Monday, March 10, 2025.





Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit



www.poolcorp.com



.





Investor Relations Contacts:





Kristin S. Byars





985.801.5153





kristin.byars@poolcorp.com





Curtis J. Scheel





985.801.5341





curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com



