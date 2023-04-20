Pool Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Pool Corp. (POOL) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $101.699 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $179.261 million, or $4.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Pool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.6% to $1.206 billion from $1.412 billion last year.

Pool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $101.699 Mln. vs. $179.261 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.58 vs. $4.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.25 -Revenue (Q1): $1.206 Bln vs. $1.412 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.62 to $16.12

