Pool Corp. (POOL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pool Corp. (POOL) closed at $365.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the distributor of supplies for swimming pools had gained 12.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8% in that time.

POOL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, POOL is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $708.99 million, up 21.77% from the year-ago period.

POOL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.43 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.72% and +18.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for POOL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. POOL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note POOL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.7.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pool Corporation (POOL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.