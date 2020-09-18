Pool Corp. (POOL) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

Pool Corp. (POOL) closed the most recent trading day at $301.26, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the distributor of supplies for swimming pools had lost 6.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from POOL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect POOL to post earnings of $2.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $986.35 million, up 9.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.25 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.28% and +11.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for POOL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. POOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, POOL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 41.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.32.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow POOL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.