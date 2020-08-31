Pool Corp. (POOL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pool Corp. (POOL) closed the most recent trading day at $327.84, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the distributor of supplies for swimming pools had gained 5.07% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 10.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from POOL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.14, up 16.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $986.35 million, up 9.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.25 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.28% and +11.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for POOL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. POOL currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, POOL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.54.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

