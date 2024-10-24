News & Insights

Stocks

Pool Corp. reports Q3 EPS $3.37, consensus $3.14

October 24, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $1.43B, consensus $1.4B. “We generated third quarter net sales of $1.4 billion, down 3% from the third quarter of 2023, supported by steady demand for maintenance products while the discretionary portions of our business continued to see pressure. During the quarter, we made additional progress on our Pool360 technology rollouts and digital marketing expansion, seeing strong private-label chemical sales growth, higher Pool360 usage and sustained gross margins. Our dedicated team remains focused on delivering a best-in-class customer experience and positioning ourselves for future growth by leveraging our connected software solutions and the power of our nationwide, integrated distribution network, with an efficient capital structure and strong cash flow generation,” commented Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on POOL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

POOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.