Pool Corp. reports Q3 EPS $3.37, consensus $3.14

Reports Q3 revenue $1.43B, consensus $1.4B. “We generated third quarter net sales of $1.4 billion, down 3% from the third quarter of 2023, supported by steady demand for maintenance products while the discretionary portions of our business continued to see pressure. During the quarter, we made additional progress on our Pool360 technology rollouts and digital marketing expansion, seeing strong private-label chemical sales growth, higher Pool360 usage and sustained gross margins. Our dedicated team remains focused on delivering a best-in-class customer experience and positioning ourselves for future growth by leveraging our connected software solutions and the power of our nationwide, integrated distribution network, with an efficient capital structure and strong cash flow generation,” commented Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on POOL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.