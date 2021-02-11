Pool Corp Q4 Profit Surges, Results Beat View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported that its net income for the fourth quarter surged to $59.2 million or $1.45 per share from $18.0 million or $0.44 per share in the year-ago period.

Excluding the impact from ASU 2016-09 in both periods, earnings per share for the quarter were $1.30, compared to $0.38 per share for the same period in 2019.

Net sales for the quarter grew 44 percent to $839.3 million from $582.2 million in the year-ago period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter on revenues of $700.74 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2021, Pool Corp. forecast earnings in a range of $9.12 to $9.62 per share, including an estimated $0.11 tax benefit. The Street expects earnings of $9.25 per share for the year.

