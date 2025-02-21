Pool Corp. Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Pool Corporation POOL reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom lines declined from the prior-year quarter's actuals.

The company's 2024 results underscore the resilience of its business model amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company reported enhancements to the POOL360 digital ecosystem, including technology rollouts and expanded digital marketing programs, paving a path for increased sales of private-label chemical products. It strengthened its sales center network, adding 10 greenfield locations and completing two acquisitions, bringing its total footprint to 448 locations worldwide.

POOL’s Q4 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

For the fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 97 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.30.

Quarterly net revenues of $987.5 million beat the consensus mark of $953 million. The top line declined 1.6% year over year. The decline can be primarily attributed to dismal sales of pool construction and discretionary products.

POOL's Operating Highlights & Expenses

In the fourth quarter, the cost of sales came in at $697.2 million compared with $709.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $653.4 million.



In the quarter, gross profits (as a percentage of net sales) came in at 29.4% compared with 29.3% reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was 30.3%.



In the fourth quarter, operating income declined 23.6% year over year to $60.7 million. Our estimate for the metric was $62.1 million. The operating margin came in at 6.1%, down 180 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level. Our estimate for operating margin was 6.6%.



Selling and administrative expenses increased 7.1% year over year to $229.6 million. In the fourth quarter, the company’s expenses rose, primarily due to inflationary pressures, network expansion and investments in technology initiatives. Our estimate for the metric was $222.5 million.



Net income during the quarter totaled $37.3 million compared with $51.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for net income was $38.5 million.

POOL's Balance Sheet

As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $77.9 million compared with $66.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. In the quarter, its net long-term debt was $900.9 million compared with $1.02 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $659.2 million compared with $888.2 million reported in the prior-year period.

2024 Highlights

Net sales in 2024 came in at $5.31 billion compared with $5.54 billion in 2023.



Operating income in 2024 came in at $617.2 million compared with $746.6 million in 2023.



In 2024, adjusted EPS came in at $11.07 compared with $13.18 in the previous year.

POOL's 2025 Guidance

For 2025, Pool Corp. expects adjusted EPS in the range of $11.08-$11.58.

POOL’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



