Pool Corp Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Pool Corporation POOL reported third-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased from the prior-year quarter's actuals.



During the quarter, the company stated benefits from steady maintenance demand and early signs of stabilization in new pool construction and remodel activity. It continued to enhance its digital capabilities through expanded adoption of its POOL360 applications and unveiled a strategic roadmap focused on innovation and growth.



While macroeconomic headwinds such as tariff uncertainty and elevated borrowing rates persist, management expects relief from recent rate policy easing and remains confident in its ability to outperform industry trends. Given the diversified product mix, strong private-label portfolio and strategic vendor alliances, the company is optimistic and anticipates driving growth in the upcoming periods.

POOL’s Q3 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the third quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.39, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.38. In the prior-year quarter, it reported an adjusted EPS of $3.26.

Pool Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pool Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pool Corporation Quote

Quarterly net revenues of $1.45 billion beat the consensus mark of $1.44 billion. The top line increased 1.3% year over year. The upside was backed by steady customer demand for maintenance products.

POOL's Q3 Operating Highlights & Expenses

In the third quarter, the cost of sales came in at $1.02 billion compared with $1.01 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.02 billion.



In the quarter, gross profits (as a percentage of net sales) came in at 29.6% compared with 29.1% reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was 29.5%.



In the third quarter, operating income increased 0.9% year over year to $177.9 million. Our estimate for the metric was $182.9 million. The operating margin came in at 12.3%, flat year over year. Our estimate for operating margin was 12.6%.



Selling and administrative expenses increased 4.6% year over year to $251.2 million. In the third quarter, the company’s expenses rose, primarily due to higher employee-related and facility costs associated with the expansion of the sales center network and persistent inflationary pressures. Our estimate for the metric was $243.5 million.



Net income during the quarter totaled $127 million compared with $125.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for net income was $127.6 million.

POOL's Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $128.4 million compared with $91.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2024. In the quarter, its net long-term debt amounted to $1.05 billion compared with $879.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

POOL's 2025 Guidance

For 2025, Pool Corp expects adjusted EPS in the range of $10.81-$11.31, inclusive of a $0.10 benefit from ASU 2016-09.

POOL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Pool Corp currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH, Carnival Corporation & plc CCL and Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT.



Norwegian Cruise Line flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.1%, on average. NCLH stock has declined 8.8% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 6% and 15.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Carnival flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 169.8%, on average. Carnival stock has gained 18.1% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carnival’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 6.5% and 51.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Planet Fitness has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average. Planet Fitness stock has gained 17.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Planet Fitness’ 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 10.2% and 13.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

