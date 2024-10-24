Pool Corp. Q3 earnings a ‘negative,’ says Stifel

Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter notes that Pool Corp. (POOL) reported Q3 EPS of $3.26, which outpaced the firm’s consensus-matching estimate of$3.16, driven by stronger sales performance that included a 2% benefit from one extra selling day. The firm, which calls the report a “negative,” continues with its Hold rating as it believes a “robust valuation” provides limited room for error with the gross margin performance “uninspiring and expectations yet to fully rightsize for a weaker FY25.”

