News & Insights

Stocks

Pool Corp. Q3 earnings a ‘negative,’ says Stifel

October 24, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter notes that Pool Corp. (POOL) reported Q3 EPS of $3.26, which outpaced the firm’s consensus-matching estimate of$3.16, driven by stronger sales performance that included a 2% benefit from one extra selling day. The firm, which calls the report a “negative,” continues with its Hold rating as it believes a “robust valuation” provides limited room for error with the gross margin performance “uninspiring and expectations yet to fully rightsize for a weaker FY25.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on POOL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

POOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.