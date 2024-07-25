News & Insights

Markets
POOL

Pool Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

July 25, 2024 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pool Corp. (POOL) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $192.439 million, or $4.99 per share. This compares with $232.250 million, or $5.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Pool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.9 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $1.769 billion from $1.857 billion last year.

Pool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $192.439 Mln. vs. $232.250 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.99 vs. $5.91 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.769 Bln vs. $1.857 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.05 to $11.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

POOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.