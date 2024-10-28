Pool Corp. price target raised to $340 from $335 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Pool Corp. (POOL) to $340 from $335 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm says its outlook “remains largely intact,” with a slightly stronger FY24 revenue performance, but adds that its cautious approach to FY25 continues with below-consensus estimates including both a weaker sales performance and continued operating expense deleverage reflecting what it views as elevated costs of competing in the category.

