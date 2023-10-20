Pool Corp (POOL) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates, Narrows '23 View

Pool Corporation POOL reported third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure.



Following the results, shares of the company dropped 3.4% during trading hours on Oct 19. Negative investor sentiments were witnessed as the company cited weaker pool construction-related activities and a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Earnings & Revenues Discussion

During the third quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $4.76.

Quarterly net revenues of $1,474.4 million beat the consensus mark of $1,449 million. The top line declined 8.7% year over year. The downside was caused by lower sales volume from reduced pool construction and deferred discretionary replacement activities.

Operating Highlights & Expenses

During the third quarter, the cost of sales came in at $1,045.7 million, down 5.9% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Our estimate for the cost of sales was $1,019.5 million.



During the quarter, gross profits (as a percentage of net sales) declined 210 basis points (bps) year over year to 29.1% from 31.2% reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was 29.6%.



During the third quarter, operating income declined 26.3% year over year to $194.4 million. Our estimate for operating income was $189.6 million. The operating margin came in at 13.2%, down 310 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Selling and administrative expenses declined 2.3% year over year to $234.3 million. Our estimate for the metric was $240 million.



Net income during the quarter totaled $137.8 million compared with $190.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for net income was $132.2 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, the company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $85.2 million compared with $49.1 million as of Sep 30, 2022. During the quarter, its net long-term debt amounted to $996.1 million compared with $1,500.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Goodwill during the quarter came in at $699.3 million compared with $691.8 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



For the first nine months (ended Sep 30, 2023), net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $750 million compared with $307.5 million reported in the prior-year period.

2023 Guidance

For 2023, Pool Corp expects adjusted EPS in the range of $13.15-$13.65 compared with the prior estimate of $13.14-$14.14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is currently pegged at $13.43.

