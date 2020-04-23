Pool Corp (POOL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL)

Q1 2020 Earnings Call

, 11:00 a.m. ET

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

All right, thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter call. I'd like to remind our listeners that our discussion, comments and responses to questions today may include forward-looking statements, including management's outlook for 2020 and future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information regarding the factors and variables that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results is discussed in our 10-K.

In addition, we may make references to non-GAAP financial measures in our comments, a description and reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures is included in our press release and posted to our corporate website in our Investor Relations section.

I'll turn the call over now to our President and CEO, Peter Arvan. Pete?

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mark, and good morning to everyone on the call. After a very solid start to the season, driven by favorable weather and strong underlying demand we started to see things slow or level off in the latter half of March as our North American and European businesses grappled with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated stay at home orders. You should note that we have been designated as an essential business and most of our markets allowing us to remain open in almost all areas. I am extremely proud and thankful for our team at Pool Corp their professionalism, dedication and creativity has led to a new level of service and safety protocols throughout our network.

Additionally, our experienced management team and strong balance sheet position us well to weather these tumultuous times. Under normal circumstances, I would take you through our performance results for the quarter and provide some color on what happened and why? These are clearly not normal circumstances, so I'm going to spend very little time commenting on the first quarter and talk about the current environment, how we are dealing with it? And what we are seeing for the future. Mark will provide more information about the first quarter shortly.

Recapping our first quarter revenues rose 13% in both our base and total business to a record of $677.3 million, driven by an early spring which as you know, results in pools opening sooner and customers getting a jump-start on construction and remodel activities. While we did have a strong start to the season and that has continued in several areas including Florida and the Southeast, we saw a definite shift midway through March as certain municipalities, particularly in California, the Northeast and the Midwest implemented stay at home orders that limited our customers' ability to operate.

Looking at our year-round markets, we saw revenue growth of 11%, driven by very strong performances in both California and Arizona, with 14% and 15% growth, respectively, Florida posted solid gains with revenue, up 8% while Texas felt the effects of a colder and wetter spring, and saw 6% sales growth.

From an end market perspective, the commercial sales were modestly better with sales, up 5% this follows the 8% growth that we saw in 2019. Commercial projects can be somewhat cyclical and represent about 30% of our total commercial business, bid and spec activity has been healthy, but we have seen slower demand through the latter part of March and into April for maintenance and repair of these pools, as many have been closed, due to the pandemic. Keep in mind that the commercial business only represents 5% of our total revenue.

Turning to residential demand, retail sales were strong in the first quarter and were, up 14% in line with the overall business. Again the earlier opening of pools and the shift and growth in early buy deliveries no doubt help to drive the increase, like other parts of our business, current activity is very from -- very strong to somewhat soft in areas where retail store traffic has been limited. From a product perspective chemical sales were, up 16% for the quarter, while equipment sales rose 18% in the same period both a good sign that demand for maintenance, repair and replacement products are strong. Sales of building materials were also strong for the first quarter, growing 14%, which is encouraging, as it shows that there is solid demand in the construction and remodel markets.

It is worth pointing out again that we also saw slowing construction and remodel activities starting in late March in several markets that were affected by state and local orders helping to -- or curtailing Pool renovation construction and opening. Spending on maintenance and repair is continuing at normal levels across most of our markets based on April activity.

Our international operations experienced more significant effects during the end of the quarter, as Europe felt the effects of the pandemic earlier than North America and response to government orders we closed our curtailed operations for several weeks in France, Spain, Italy and throughout the continent resulting in revenues being down 8% for the quarter after being up double-digit through the end of February.

Horizon sales ended the first quarter flat with the previous year, again driven by the effects of various stay at home orders and delays in projects as contractors and municipalities navigate the current situation. We also welcome Jeff Clay as our new President of Horizon. He brings a solid background and a skill set to this important platform and his focus is to continue improving and expanding our green business. I want to thank Dave Cook for his leadership of Horizon over the last two plus years, Dave date implemented numerous improvements during his Horizon tenure and he's returning his full time focus to leading our Western US swimming pool operations and our sourcing team.

Also in the quarter, we closed on the acquisition of Master Tile Network a seven location distributor of swimming pool tile and hardscape. This will continue to strengthen our portfolio in this strategic product area. Operating income for the first quarter, excluding non-cash impairments was $42.5 million, which is an 11% increase over the first quarter of 2019, excluding impairment and tax benefits recognized in the quarter, diluted earnings per share were $0.71, up 20% over last year.

As we enter the second quarter, we are confronted with a far different environment than we enjoyed coming into the first quarter. The remainder of my prepared comments will focus on how we are altering our operations and adapting to this new and uncertain environment, and how we are preparing for what may lie ahead.

First and foremost, the safety of our employees and customers is the highest priority. We have implemented rigorous sanitization high -- and hygiene protocols in all facilities providing sanitization supplies, personal protective equipment and establishing physical distancing procedures or safely serving our customers. I'm happy to report that while one is too many, we have only had 10 reported cases among our worldwide team of over 4,500 people. We will continue to observe and reinforce these protocols in line with public health official direction.

As we survey our customers, we are finding that most have plenty of work to do and are continuing to provide their services to their customers within the local restrictions. Anecdotally, we have heard many reports of homeowners accelerating projects, while sheltering in place at home. However, we have also heard in some markets construction projects are slowing down being deferred or in some cases canceled altogether for at least the short-term. Permitting office closures, sub-contractor availability and retail store closings are all currently contributing to a more challenging business environment.

Despite this, we are continuing to find innovative ways to serve our customers and assisting them in rethinking their customer service processes to deal with these new circumstances. As we continue to steal our way through these unprecedented times, we are anticipating a variety of different scenarios of how the rest of 2020 will play out. Here is what to expect at this point. We think consumer spending on swimming pool maintenance products will be close to normal levels with the potential upside from increased pool use as family stay at home in lieu of vacation, travel and other leisure activities.

We expect that discretionary spending could be somewhat suppressed on new pool construction and remodeling activities during the second and third quarters. It is likely that as restrictions are gradually lifted we will see an improvement in market conditions as we move into May and June. There is the potential for increased pricing pressure as competitors fight to maintain cash flow, which could result in gross margin headwinds during 2020. We will, as we always have intelligently manage our cost in response to these market conditions.

In summary, we have a very strong business led by a seasoned management team. No one in our industry is better positioned to weather the economic uncertainties and cool. We believe that as the economy begins to reopen families may choose to invest in the backyard pool and outdoor living opting for the safety and security it can provide versus the uncertainty of cruises, global travel and resorts. We have taken the necessary steps to weather the short-term uncertainties by trimming our operating costs and have the benefit of a robust balance sheet with more than ample liquidity.

Additionally, we have reduced and refocused our capex spending prioritizing those items with the quickest payback, while delaying other expenditures until we have more clarity around when the economy fully reopens. While some markets have seen the negative effects of the stay at home orders, other are faring much better. This uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted us to update our guidance to reflect the impact it may have on our 2020 results.

We are revising our 2020 earnings per share guidance to $5.30 to $5.90, including the impact of the tax benefit of $0.19 and the $0.15 non-cash impairment that we recorded in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of non-cash impairments adjusted 2020 diluted earnings per share would be $545 to $605.

Before I turn the call over to Mark, I just like to thank the men and women of Pool Corp for their dedication and passion to be the best distributor for our customers and the best channel to market for our valued suppliers. Our team has once again showing why they are simply the best.

Now I will turn the call over to Mark for his commentary.

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Pete. I'm going to discuss four topics in my prepared remarks this morning, I'll start with comments on our balance sheet, followed by a few highlights of our first quarter performance. Then I'll discuss short-term actions we are taking now the rate and expenses and finished with our expectations for the future as we see them today.

I'll begin by reiterating statements made in our press release related to our balance sheet. We are in the fortunate position of having entered 2020 with a very strong balance sheet, we have secure low cost access to capital with substantial untapped availability at our disposal. We began the year with low leverage that has been trending lower, which at 1.49 at the end of March was just below the bottom of our targeted leverage range of 1.5 times to 2 times. Add to this that we have substantial inventory positions as we enter the annual peak pool season with supply chain dynamics that should meet our customer needs into and through the season.

Also important to keep in mind as with most wholesale distribution businesses our cash flow is countercyclical to sales and to do well in a downturn. Our balance sheet provides us with a lot of opportunity and flexibility, as well as a significant competitive advantage compared to our substantially smaller competitors, who in many cases will be cash constrained. We are doing what we need to do to protect our position and direct continuing investments where returns are shorter term and clear. We've reworked our 2020 capital plan to reduce spend by about 50% or $20 million, while continuing to pursue investment in growth opportunities with near-term benefits, such as those that provide safer and more efficient interactions with our customers. We will continue to pay a dividend as communicated in our press release this morning and we will buy back shares opportunistically as we did in the first quarter. In summary, we believe our balance sheet position gives us a distinct advantage, that we will be able to utilize throughout the economic cycle, however it progresses.

Now just a few comments on our first quarter results. Let me remind you that on our year-end call, two very long months ago, I stated that our Q1 sales and margins would be impacted by a pull-forward from Q2 of lower margin customer early buy sales that I estimated to be $10 million to $15 million and the margins would be further impacted by 90 basis points headwind from margin gains in Q1 2019. The early buy sales increase was larger than expected at $28 million, and along with the tough comp from 2019, the primary cause for our 120 basis point margin decline in Q1. As noted in our release, we benefited from an extra selling day in the quarter, which is the only quarter of this year with the difference in selling days, compared to 2019.

Our operating expenses increased 8% over last year, excluding the asset impairment charges of $6.9 million. Given our sales growth, this was a very good result. As a percent of sales, our operating expenses were 21.7%, down 110 basis points from 2019. Note that our interest in other line was down $1.8 million year-over-year, as we benefited from lower debt, which was down 16% from last year. As well as the lower interest rates.

On the tax line, if you exclude the ASU benefit and the tax impact of the impairment charge, our tax rate for the quarter was in line with our projected 25.5% for the year. Our balance sheet -- on our balance sheet growth in net receivables of 10% reflects our sales growth in the quarter, while our inventories grew at a more modest 5%. On our cash flow statement, the growth in our receivables was the main reason, the cash flow from operations fell short of last year by $9 million.

Now, I'll give you a view into some of the actions we've taken to improve our cost position given the current state of our business as we've described it, as well as the uncertainty about future conditions. We've taken immediate actions to reduce our operating expenses in the short-term and retain options for further reductions in the future as warranted. I'm not going to quantify the impact of most of these here as the net savings is included in our guidance range. But I wanted to give you an idea of some of the short-term actions we are taking.

Employee-related costs were 15% of our SG&A spend in 2019, and certainly one area, we're looking at for cost reductions. one self-regulating part of this spend is incentive-based compensation. Base pay at Pool Corp is generally modest with more paid tied to performance as physicians increase in responsibility. In total, we see a potential cost reduction in the range of $10 million in this area in 2019 -- in 2020, compared to 2019. For our senior management team, Pete and I included the fixed component of our compensation is about 15% of our total compensation and we expect our total cash compensation to be about 50% of our targeted cash compensation this year, based on the company's expected performance.

In addition to this, one of the first steps we took was to put a hiring freeze in place. Excluding new hires for our management development program that we'll continue to invest in. In our domestic business, we had 4,100 employees at the end of March with our salaried employee count down 3% and an hourly employee count, up 8% from last year. This includes the impact of nine new location openings since last March, and four net locations purchased as part of our Master Tile acquisition in February, largely through attrition and targeted action we're warranted. We expect our labor cost savings to grow over the course of the year depending on conditions.

Other areas we expect to see cost savings include over time pay and outside labor, travel and entertainment expenses and advertising to name a few of the many discretionary cost areas we are cutting back. In addition, lower capital spending will have a positive impact on depreciation costs as we'll lower fuel cost per delivery and administrative vehicles. One area that will be a challenge for us, the impact is facility costs as the industrial lease market remains fairly stable and we work through existing leases signed in the past with blocked-in rate increases.

Looking forward to the rest of the year, we provided guidance for the year that is wider than normal will encompass a range of economic outcomes impacting the discretionary parts of our business. Both ends of our guidance range anticipate Q2 sales that are down approximately 5% from 2019 with social distancing restrictions easing gradually beginning in May. In the second half of the year, the top of our range anticipate sales growth of 2.5%, as we believe softening of demand for discretionary products would have an impact on our previously expected sales growth, while the bottom end of our range anticipate second half sales that are down 7% as the economic tool on homeowners has the potential to rein in discretionary spending more significantly. This resulted in sales growth of 2% for the year and the top of our range and 2.5% down for our bottom end of the range case.

In both cases, gross margin would be impacted by the tough comp in Q2, where 2019 gross margin was up 30 basis points from 2018 and by slightly lower purchase volume incentives for the remainder of the year. In the downside case, we have also factored in more aggressive price competition as capital constrained competitors may seek to convert inventories to cash. As mentioned actions taken to reduce operating expenses should help mitigate the softening sales and margin environment with the expectation that we would have a modest expense growth for the year in our top of the range case, and modestly lower expenses for the remainder of the year and our bottom of the range case.

Now, for those of you looking to model the impact of the coming recession to the last one. Let me view with a couple of thoughts, the first is that the origin and nature of the two recessions are very different. The great recession was brought on by collapse and the housing market, which triggered avoidance of housing related investments. The current economic decline as you know, has been brought on by social distancing and is characterized by family staying at home. In fact of life, but in some fashion we'll remain for some time. As opposed to avoidance this recession has the potential to spur housing investment for those, who can afford it.

The other significant consideration, which I covered at our Investor Day meeting last fall is that our business today is larger, but similar in many respects to our business in 2016 with a primary difference being the mix of our sales. We have a greater mix of non-discretionary sales and lower mix of fully discretionary sales today than we did preceding the last recession. This is best exemplified by looking at the most discretionary parts of our business which our construction on new pools and irrigation system installations.

In 2006, there were approximately 115,000 new pools constructed in the US that fell by more than 80% to about 40,000 pools in 2009 and has since recovered to about 80,000 new pools built in 2019, still down 60% from peak. Similarly, irrigation system installations have not recovered to pre-recession peaks as new home construction, a leading indicator of irrigation system installations is about half of what it was in 2006. This is the primary reason that our Horizon business sales in 2019 were 9% of total company sales, down from 13% in 2006.

To sum this discussion up, we think that our business today is better positioned than it was before the great recession and less likely to has -- as adverse and outcome assuming similar economic conditions.

With that, I'll turn the call back to our operator to begin our question-and-answer session.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from David Manthey with Baird. Please go ahead.

Quinn Fredrickson -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Hey, good morning guys. This is Quinn Fredrickson on for Dave.

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Good morning.

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Quinn Fredrickson -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

So, you guys mentioned the builders have -- pool builders have started to see some instances of cancellations for new pools going in. I think you had mentioned previously that the backlog entering this year was pretty strong and have been strong in the early part of the year prior to obviously the COVID. With that in mind, the existing backlog and then the cancellations that have already occurred. How our customers characterizing environment for new pool construction this year?

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, good question. The answer to the question, it varies by region. Overall, I would tell you that there is still plenty of work in the system. Builders entered the season with very good, very solid backlogs. Like I was talking to one in the Southeast this morning, who is already out till August for new pool construction. So I think it depends on what part of the country that you are in.

But overall, I would tell you that the backlogs are good. The cancellations at this point have been relatively minor. And I have not heard of any cases where cancellations have builders and subcontract standing around with no work to do. So part of the slowdown, I think, is simply a function of, as I said, the availability of subcontractors and then some reticence on some homeowners parts to have people in the yard working. But overall, I would tell you that the backlogs are still good, still solid and our builders at this point are still optimistic about the amount of work that is out there and what is likely to come out of the back half of this.

Quinn Fredrickson -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Okay, thank you. And then just any thoughts right now on PSO's, quality of receivables, past dues?

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, this is Mark. And really, first of all, at the end of the first quarter, we were in great shape actually improved on past dues from where we were a year ago. In some cases, where our customers are not working in the short-term, there are some issues that we're working through, but we feel very good about the state of our customers and health of our customers and our ability to work with them through the season on collections. So not a concern for me at this point.

Quinn Fredrickson -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Anthony Lebiedzinski with Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

Anthony Lebiedzinski -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Hey guys, good morning and thank you for taking the questions. So just first on the Q1 would you guys be -- will you be able to perhaps quantify the estimated impact of the mild weather in Q1 and also I know you mentioned that the sales of discretionary products were up in Q1. I'm just wondering, if you think that there was any potentially pull forward of demand?

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Anthony, in terms of the weather impact, I mean 13%, compared to a modest growth in the first quarter of last year. How much of that 13% was weather related, but I have to throw a number out there is a guess maybe 3% something like that, so it wasn't insignificant. In terms of pull forward, I mentioned that the $28 million or so in early buy sales increase, which is to some extent due to the warmer weather, a little bit earlier Easter this year and just a good solid start to the season, which had our customers' busy earlier than last year.

Anthony Lebiedzinski -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Got it, OK. And then a couple of more questions if I may. So you mentioned that April to-date sales were down somewhere between 5% and 10% depending on the region. Just wondering, if you could give us some more color about the -- if you were to breakdown that sales of maintenance versus the discretionary products sales trends?

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Here's what I would say. So in April, we said, we saw numbers that were down 5% to 10%. I would tell you that, that has -- that has actually gotten better as the month has gone on. So we see a more positive trend toward the upper end of that range, if you will, in terms of being down closer to 5%, then the 10%. Maintenance and repair business, is strong as the pools are opened and being used and the chemical usage as there is a lot of kids in the pool.

In terms of construction, again, it really is a function of where the folks are working. So in the areas where the contractors in some parts of the country, the contractors really never missed the peak and are working and have been working and construction material sales have been very good. It's only in certain pockets where the government has and local municipalities, I should say have shutdown construction and we see that changing almost daily as more areas are being permitted to work.

Anthony Lebiedzinski -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Okay, got it. Okay, and then, Mark, you mentioned that you lowered your capex outlook. So how should we think about capex now for 2020?

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Roughly half of what it was last year in the $20 million range.

Anthony Lebiedzinski -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Got it, OK. And last question from me. As far as the writedown of a long-term note for $2.5 million. But can you give us a little bit more color on that please.

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

No. But thanks for asking it.

Anthony Lebiedzinski -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

All right.

Operator

The next question is from Blake Hirschman with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Blake Hirschman -- Stephens Inc -- Analyst

Yes, good morning guys.

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Good morning.

Blake Hirschman -- Stephens Inc -- Analyst

I think you said something about your expectation for pricing being a little bit less. I think it had to do with just the expectation that the competition might get a little bit more aggressive activity slows? Can this still be a normal pricing year or I mean, should we be thinking like a step change like 100 of basis points in the delta versus what you guys were thinking a few months back?

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, Blake, this is Mark. And I -- what I mentioned was that really two scenarios; top of our range scenario and bottom of the range scenario. And in bottom of the range scenario, we try to anticipate that this year is very unusual even compared to the last recession we're seeing a very sudden slowdown in the economy, and that could have an impact on some of our competitors.

As I mentioned, cash constrained, generally speaking, and if for some reason the economy softens more than what we anticipate in the -- top of our range guidance they could do some of them that are looking to monetize inventory. And in terms of the impact, it's relatively modest in the scheme of things, and certainly nothing like 100s of basis points, and pricing and really just a temporary phenomenon that's not going to be an ongoing issue.

Blake Hirschman -- Stephens Inc -- Analyst

Okay, got it. Perfect. And do you have any rough guess as to how much of like your contractor customer base is still up and running or just any color you can give on, to what degree they've kept their people versus, you know, kind of, cutting the staff or cutting their hours or anything along those lines, because I know labor capacity can be an issue for you guys just and trying to meet the level of underlying demand. So I'm trying to get a better feel for that for the season. Thanks.

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, good question. I would tell you in my conversations with the builders across the country and our team. The vast -- I guess the way they characterize this is the vast majority of the dealers are still working, right? I mean they break their work down into maintenance, repair and construction. So, certainly in the areas that where there has been a very hard stop to pool construction that would be a very small percentage of our business in total.

And if I look at the geographies, that I had mentioned some parts of the Northern California, for instance is very, very tough; New York, Pennsylvania have been very tough, but again we just for instance in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut, where we found out this morning that they have now released pool construction. So that will start to open up. So as I think about it across the country, it's not been a huge step function of people that were unemployed. I think a lot of them slowed down idle shifted some of their activities. But I didn't see a whole bunch of folks being put on the street as a result of that.

Blake Hirschman -- Stephens Inc -- Analyst

Okay, got it. That makes sense. I'll hop back in queue, thanks.

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Paul Dirks with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Paul Dirks -- William Blair -- Analyst

Hey, good morning everyone.

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Good morning.

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Paul Dirks -- William Blair -- Analyst

Just a few quick ones from me if I may. First of all, I appreciate all the extra transparency and color on how you're thinking about the year. Contemplating both the high-end and low-ends of the range for our sales and gross margin performance. Maybe you could put a little bit of a finer point on how you're thinking about your commercial business and European business, which -- while each of them is relatively small as a percentage of your sales and earnings could at least have a bit of a disproportionate effect here in the near-term, if you could talk a little bit about those two parts of the business?

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, so for perspective as I quantified the commercial business. Remember, it's -- it is about 5% of our total revenues. And 30% of it is been spec activity. You know, that is the business spec activity is still going on, how many of those projects actually get built, it's still very early to tell where we have seen the curtailment is on the consumables, if you will. So for instance, if you have the big competition pools and resort pools. It's not -- you really can't drain them, right, for a very long period of time. So they, basically, could be drained for maintenance, but for the most part the same three things that you always have to do with water, which is move the water, filter the water and treat the water have to happen. The difference is, is that the amount of chemicals that the pools will use is really a function of the bather load, they call the number of people in the pool.

So we think that we'll see a compression in that depending on what they decide with pools. What's interesting is, the problem is actually really not the pool itself. The pool is -- they're really as the CDC has mentioned a properly maintained pool doesn't represent the risk, it's really the surrounding areas that have the municipalities and hotels and motels concerned about the pool. But in terms of quantifying it again given that it's 5% of our revenue and wouldn't be in our highest margin category. I don't know that there is a number in there that's what you quantifying.

You know, when I think about Europe on the other hand. Europe is we saw the slowdown earlier it's coming back, I was on the phone with our European folks yesterday and there is quite a bit of pent-up demand. The weather is good and Europe is starting to open up. But again, in terms of a revenue perspective, it's about 4% of our revenue in total. So, again, in terms of the percentages of our profit, it's relatively low. So again, I don't know as far as modeling that I would take the time to go out that far in decimal places.

Paul Dirks -- William Blair -- Analyst

Got it. You know, that's very helpful color, I appreciate that. On the technology side, obviously you guys continue to invest in those initiatives, maybe you could talk about how your online ordering Pool360 trended in the quarter? And are you able to ramp the BlueStreak mobile order processing technology to more and more service centers in this environment?

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, so let me talk about Pool360 first. So Pool360 again as you know, has been a hot button for me, and a focus area for the whole business really for very intently for the last 15 months. And we have seen progressively more usage on the tool. In fact, and for the first quarter sales through the tool were, up 32% I believe. So we've seen continued adoption of the tool and our team is getting better at frankly getting customers comfortable with the tools. So that continues to roll, what we didn't see and if you go back to my earlier comments on previous calls, the growth rate we've been in that 20% to 30% growth range. So what we didn't see this last quarter and again the -- as far as the impact on the third quarter -- first quarter was still relatively late, but we didn't see a huge spike and I look at it weekly. So it's up, it continues to be up, but it's not like there is a step function change.

And the reason for that is the nature of our business and it's one of the beauties of our business and that 70% of our transactions still take place at the counter. So there is a lot of value that our teams provide, the customers certainly adoption to the tool is growing, but most of our customers still prefer to go into the sales centers to make their purchases.

BlueStreak on the other hand enable's and speeds the customer experience at the sales center, because we use it in two ways; one, is we use it for our -- where we're selling bulk chemicals of bleach and asset outside, the customers don't even have to come in, they scan a card, sign the name with their finger and they are on their way. We are scaling up in that by the end of the year, we hope to have about half of our centers live with BlueStreak and we are ramping up obviously in these times, because we view it as something that is beneficial for our safety program and also beneficial for the customers.

Paul Dirks -- William Blair -- Analyst

Very helpful color. Lastly, Mark on the buyback activity. How should we think about that in terms of the fact that I certainly appreciate the reduced capex here and M&A discussions could be a little bit harder to complete in the near-term given so much uncertainty. Should we expect to see any pause or perhaps could we see a little bit more of a meaningful ramp in that over the course of the year, depending on how the sales and earnings trends go?

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, Paul. Good question and certainly that is not an area where we are going to be withholding capital. We will continue to buy opportunistically as we have done in the past and have substantial capacity to do that. So we'll be -- you'll be seeing more activity there as we move forward.

Paul Dirks -- William Blair -- Analyst

Very good, I'll pass it on. Thanks, guys.

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks.

Operator

The next question is from Stephen Volkmann with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Stephen Volkmann -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Hi, I had actually had a couple of cash flow questions. But can I just follow-up quickly on the BlueStreak thing Peter. In the stores where you have that running well, does it result in quicker throughput or higher margins, I don't what kind of early returns are you seeing there?

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, it doesn't change the margin profile of the business, because it doesn't have an impact -- gross margins I should say. But what it does do it adds capacity for us. So it's certainly speeds the throughput in the branches. So what we've done, if you remember last year we talked about speed at the counter and it's simply eliminates the folks having to go get in line at the counter for things that they pull up, load their truck, sign with their finger and leave. So basically it adds capacity and lowers our opex to serve that same sale.

Stephen Volkmann -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay, great, thanks. And Mark, what should we be thinking about relative to your new guidance range in terms of working capital?

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

In terms of our investment in working capital? Well, first of all cash flow overall it seem to have, like trend my comments like some of what I meant to say ended up on the cutting room floor related to cash flow from operations [Indecipherable]. When I looked at our 2007 to 2009 cash flow from operations, there was a 190% cumulatively over that time period. So if there is a downturn -- significant downturn, we expect cash flow to be very strong. From a working capital standpoint we started the year, you said pretty well inventory, if you will, and expect to trim that as we get into the end of the season, and really from a receivable standpoint, as I mentioned, I feel good about our customers and their ability to maintain payments. So I think we're going to have a very strong year from our cash flow perspective.

Stephen Volkmann -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay and then just a final one from me. It sounds like you're expecting some of your competitors to have some operating issues and I guess it strikes me that, that could free up some acquisition targets. And I don't know if maybe, if you want to talk about sort of previous recessions and if that is an opportunity there or if it's smarter to just kind of wait it out and see if you can maybe take the share organically or something?

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. And I would say a couple of things, I do think that in general, our competitors are cash constrained, in fact, I know they are and what that means more than anything as we have the ability to invest in products and services and staffs, we should as we did in the last recession be able to take even more share than we would during normal times. And so I think it's a very good share gain opportunity for us. In terms of acquisition targets, you know, companies don't like to sell necessarily at the bottom of the price range. And so for earnings dips that makes it sometimes a harder for them to justify that we didn't see a lot of businesses come up for sale in 2008-2009. But at the same time, I do think there will be some opportunities and we will be looking at those opportunities that make sense for us, particularly in areas where we have market share opportunities that we want to capitalize on.

Stephen Volkmann -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Great, that's helpful. And then actually, I just had one more if I can sneak it in. Peter, you talked about social distancing and extra cleaning and all that kind of stuff. Does that drive any type of a productivity hit in terms of margin at the existing stores?

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

No, we really haven't seen that, I mean, we've equipped that the folks with the proper PPE and that doesn't really have an impact on how they conduct their job. That spend a little more time cleaning between customers, wiping down counters and doors and things like that, you know, for some of our locations where the showrooms are in fact closed, it may actually speed things up, because in those cases, the orders are being phoned in, and they are -- they're put in priority pick and they basically pulled their truck up, we load their truck and they leave. So I would say there's not a huge gain or a huge drag, because there are things that benefit just as much as they are a little more time spent on housekeeping.

Stephen Volkmann -- Jefferies -- Analyst

I understood. Thank you so much.

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from David MacGregor with Longbow Research. Please go ahead.

David MacGregor -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Yes, good morning, everyone. Hope you're all keeping well. Wanted to just -- a few questions, first of all, thanks for all the granularity around the operating expenses that was really helpful. But maybe just coming out from a slightly different directions or anyway you can characterize fixed versus variable for us?

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, yes. So let me, first of all, just give you a little more color until our cost breakdown, I mentioned some of it in the comments. So if you look at our SG&A cost 57% of those are employee related, 13% are facility related and 9% are freight with the remaining 21% being everything else. On the employee side the 57%, the biggest part of that is, you've got, I mentioned the incentive comp and there is certainly a lot of hourly labor that is somewhat flexible given volume of business. So of that 57%, I would say, less than 20% of that, I would say is more variable in the short range, and certainly variability exists more in the longer term.

David MacGregor -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Great.

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

The facility costs 13% very inflexible in the short range until leases come up for renewal. We have our leases generally are five year terms. So each year, about 20% of our leases are coming up for renewal and that's the opportunity to make changes there. And then freight is very variable, of course. And then the 21% everything else -- the mix there, but I would say, maybe 20% of that has lower variability to it, than the rest of it.

David MacGregor -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Okay, that's great. That's very helpful. Thanks very much. With respect to a previous question with regard to the online sales and you had talked about the fact that the gross margins aren't that much different. But obviously lower opex -- lower cost to serve. So anyway if you could help us understand, just how it may differ store sale versus an online dollar sale at the EBIT line?

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

We think about that for a moment. So it really if I think about the amount of time that is spent by the customer service folks entering the order versus the customer entering it online. At the end of the day, there is certainly some productivity, but it comes really in the form of -- we are continuing to grow. So it really is a capacity add for the business, right? So it's not as much as, hey, as more business shifts to online we're not getting -- we're not releasing people as a result of that. And frankly it's just freeing up capacity for us to grow, so it basically slows the rate at which that we have to add, because as you know, when you add labor and when you add cost in the facilities, it goes in step function, you can't add it on a percentage by percentage basis.

David MacGregor -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Right.

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

So over time, we get better, because we add less cost in order to serve the incremental sales dollars.

David MacGregor -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Got it. That make sense. And again in respond to previous question you had noted that there was a tremendous organic growth opportunity right now, just given you've got competitors there feeling duress. Is there anything that you can do in terms of tweaking your internal incentives that would help you accelerate on that organic growth opportunity?

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, I think the way our incentive plans are laid out today, they are fine. There is nothing that we would need to do is that, hey, go out and grow, because we are an organic growth-based company that's what all of our plans are driven around, and it's a complete add them up from the sales center level all the way up to Mark and myself. So it's not like, you know, the folks aren't rewarded for growth, they were rewarded for profitable growth today and the situation that we may be in right now as it relates to potential upside. I don't think weren't any change in our comp plan. I think we're very fortunate that we are a, hey, we're an organic growth company that's really in our fiber and DNA and that's what drives everybody every day and the incentive plans over time have evolved around that same thing.

David MacGregor -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Last question from me on that point is just your plans with respect to new store openings over the next year or two. And how you should think about first year productivity?

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, so for this year we have one location that is on the books that will open up in the next 60 days-ish, assuming we can get the proper inspections that we need to open up. After that when we talked about deferral of capex and tapping the breaks, do we see how things shake out from an economic perspective, we planned on opening more, last year we opened up, I think it was nine facilities and we said there would be a similar number this year.

On balance we're actually very pleased with the ones that we opened up the class of '19 and the class of '18, they are all doing very well actually ahead of expectation. But given the uncertainty in the economic future right now, we said, we got one that was ready to go. We kept going with that and we have several others approved in other geographies. And if we see that there is still the need and to add that capacity, then we will move forward with those we're certainly in a position from a capital strength and balance sheet to forge ahead, but we've decided at this point, let's just tap the brakes and see what happens over the next quarter, and then decide how fast we ramp that back up.

David MacGregor -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

That makes sense. Thank you very much.

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure.

Operator

The next question is from Ken Zener with KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Kenneth Zener -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Good morning, everybody.

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Good morning.

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Ken.

Kenneth Zener -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

You still like this industry versus your old, don't you? I appreciate the range -- it's a wide range, I think that's due to -- that's wide. Mark if you could just kind of go through the high and low. We are currently at the lower end of the estimates and part of that issue is from assumptions. What is your assumption on that high, low for new construction and if stuff doesn't pick up in May, i.e., about social distancing? How are you -- I mean is that -- how much social distancing, I mean, I'm just trying to get sensitivity around these -- each of these inputs. Did you guys have obviously a lot of insight and the industry structure is good, but it's -- nobody really knows. So how can you, kind of, affirm your confidence in this high, low range as it relates to the new and discretionary categories?

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, Ken, you know, first of all, in terms of the second quarter we don't see a big impact on the discretionary parts of the business given that there is a lot of pent-up demand. Entering the season, their jobs that are in process that have been halted in some areas by government order, but once the government restrictions lift, then those jobs will certainly continue. So the variability really is more in the second half of the year and we believe it's likely that construction and remodeling will have some softening demand associated with it. And just really varied our expectations between that base case and downside case around that part of the business. By the way the...

Kenneth Zener -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

The discretionary?

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, the discretionary, the maintenance business during the great recession actually went up in the range of 5% a year 2009.

Kenneth Zener -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. So if I could, the discretionary. So 15% of sales was new pools in FY '19, because there is a backlog, you actually have more confidence on that, kind of, let's say, flat or slightly up market versus the discretionary, which has less visibility backlog and there is less discussion in terms of how much physical work needs to be done. Is that accurate?

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I think it's accurate, that, yes, we have backlog coming in, and it actually we're getting a lot of anecdotal input about dealers that are getting more calls from homeowners, who are looking to add pools as they have more time at home, and it's just a little unclear as to what will happen with those as the season progresses into the back half of the year. So we've been cautious in our guidance in the back half of the year.

Kenneth Zener -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. Just housekeeping, then what would be interest expense fee. And then could you just comment the lag effect, you've got -- I think obviously pool homeowners, pool owners, specifically, tend to be more affluent in terms of the composition than the -- and job stability than the headline top time that we've been seeing, which are devastating. So could you kind of talk about your comments around, you know, or try to quantify homeowners, pool owners, medium-income, home values that type of thing, as well as the interest expense for the year. Thank you very much.

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Well, interest expense, as I mentioned, rates are down our debt is down, so well, let you model out what you think our debt will be, but we're paying around 2% all-in on interest at this point in time, which is down from what it was last year and certainly the year-over-year interest cost will be lower going forward than what it was a year ago. In terms of, you know, the typical pool owner and, let's say, potential pool owner, there should be less impact generally speaking on those individuals, certainly homeowners in general are less impacted than I would say renters in general, if you look at industries and the employees in those industries that are not working right now. And where there is going to be more of a drag going forward. And so we feel like the economic sensitivity is less in our customer base then in the economy overall and should be good for our industry as it will be for us.

Kenneth Zener -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thank you.

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

All right. Thank you, Ken.

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Ken.

Operator

The next question is from Garik Shmois with Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

Garik Shmois -- Loop Capital -- Analyst

Hi, thanks for squeezing me in. And just want to ask on -- first on the non-discretionary part of the business, it seems like it's holding up pretty good right now. But are you seeing any signs of residential pool owners deferring at all on non-discretionary, maybe I think you talked a little bit about it, but how did this hold up in prior recessions?

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I'm sorry, can you repeat that again? What was your question about?

Garik Shmois -- Loop Capital -- Analyst

Yes, the non-discretionary piece. So I think people defer or extend out how often they need to use the chemicals and the cleaners in their pools right now?

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. No, I got it now. No, that's -- again, that's the beauty of our business. There's three things that have to happen when you have a pool you have to move the water filter to water and treat the water. And the amount of treatment that goes into the pool really is a function of how much the pool gets used, the more you use the pool, the more chemical that will take to maintain the ballast water. Given the cost to do that versus the damage that can be done to the pool and the investment and the -- nobody wants a green mosquito swamp in their backyard. So I mean, that's, again one of the beauties of the business is that as the installed base grows, every time the pool goes in the ground, we gained a potential customer for life.

So we've seen no reduction, and even if you look at as Mark said, look at when you contrast the economic conditions of the great recession in today and how very different they were even in that, which I would argue was far worse from an economic condition that would be far more long lasting, then I think the one we're in now. The non-discretionary part of our business continue to grow, and we expect that same thing to happen today.

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Well, and you have people staying at home, right? So...

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Right, and of course they're using the pool more, because you've got a bunch of -- it's funny, I got a note from a friend of mine this morning and said, hey I, for one, I'm helping you out, because my grandkids are in the pool every day, because they're all stuck here and can't go to school. How he says my pool spend is going up, you're welcome.

Garik Shmois -- Loop Capital -- Analyst

That's helpful. Wanted to just pull back around gross margins. Maybe I missed it, but can you just talk about the gross margin expectations within your guidance range, you're looking for generally flat gross margins coming into the year, down in the first half, up in the second half. It seems like mix could be positive for you, but that you talked about pricing being a little bit uncertain. So how should we think about gross margins as we move through the rest of the year?

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Yes and let me just kind of recap what I said previously. Second quarter we have a headwind, as I think, I mentioned coming into the year, we had 30 basis points of gross margin improvement in the second quarter of 2019, largely driven by some continuing pre-inventory purchases, pre-price increase purchases in 2018 that we were still selling in 2019. So that is a headwind and it was in the first quarter, and we expect -- continue to expect, as we did coming into the season that would be difficult, and let's just assume that we're down 30 basis points in the second quarter.

And then really the back half of the year instead of being up, I would say more flattish, I mentioned purchase volumes being down, that affects our purchase price, and that's in both cases. But really the downside case or the one that gets closer to the bottom of our range anticipates that there could be some competitive pricing pressures as our competitors look to convert total to cash. So, that's relatively modest, but factored into the lower end of our range. Is that clarified?

Garik Shmois -- Loop Capital -- Analyst

No, that's helpful very much so. Thanks. Last question for me. You helped us out with your view on April, and you talked about some of the more restricted markets versus I guess, all less restricted market. So i was wondering, if there is any way that you could remind us percentage of sales in the restricted versus non-restricted market. So say, California, the Northeast and the Midwest that are little bit, kind of, shut down, if you will, versus the Southeast and other regions that are operating a little bit more smoothly?

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So consider that it's the four -- our four main markets, which would be California, Arizona, Texas, Florida. That makes up about 50% of our revenue, right? And as I mentioned Florida is very good, but I would also extend Florida all the way up or extend the good times if you will, all the way up through the Carolinas. And frankly coming west through the Panhandle and Louisiana, and into Texas, actually has been has been very strong. Now there are some parts of Texas, really so I can't even talk about it at the state level, because there are some parts of Texas that are very good and very busy and don't have a lot of restrictions and there is other parts of Texas for instance, Austin and San Antonio were among the most restricted parts in Texas that we have -- that we've had to deal with.

And as I mentioned in the Northeast and the Midwest, we have seen just this morning we got released our dealers, I should say got released to build earlier in the week, New York added pool openings as a essential business. So the dealers were allowed to go back and start opening pools again. They have been released it for construction, but on the other hand, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania that had it locked down have now released them for construction. California is again a little bit different depending on where you are, if you're in the Bay Area, very restrictive. If you move into the Central Valley, it's a little bit easier to operate.

And to further South, you go into California then it can get a little more restrictive, but I can't really do it at the state level, because the local municipalities have quite a bit of variation. But we are encouraged by the trends that we have seen in April as we mentioned, we put it in the press release that we thought we could be down 5% to 10%. We've been encouraged about what we have seen in the last week and we think that will be at the better end of that range, if the trends that we have seen continue. And I expect given the release that we've gotten in the last couple of days that only gets stronger.

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. And then just to clarify, when we talk about shutdown, we're not talking about our facilities and we're not talking about the majority of our customers at any of our facilities. It's really just a small part of the customer base in some jurisdictions, which is really the part that's serving construction had been in a couple of locations, pool openings, those are now cleared now. So it's really a very limited part of our overall customer base.

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Consider that it's the discretionary part of our business that we're referring to, because the non-discretionary part, you know, the maintenance and repair in almost all scenarios they were allowed to continue to work.

Garik Shmois -- Loop Capital -- Analyst

Helpful. Thanks again.

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure.

Operator

The next question is from Alex Maroccia with Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Alex Maroccia -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hey, good morning and thanks for taking my questions. The first question involves the industry and it's recessionary inventory pricing. And I know that it's a bit different now, but can you explain what you generally saw in 2008, 2009 in regards to inventory price increases or decreases? And how you're thinking about it looking into next year?

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, I mean, this is Mark. And really, you're talking about industrywide. We did not see as you would expect a lot of price increases during the recession. Those were harder to justify, but we didn't see deflation either. So pricing was relatively stable and you look at our margins over that period of time, they were relatively stable. So not a lot of change up or down in that 2007 or 2009 time period.

Alex Maroccia -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. And then similarly, do you think there's going to be any impact to your vendor programs, due to this?

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I think the vendor programs as Mark mentioned earlier, it's a function of revenue right, in terms of the more we buy than the better discounts are. So and that's fact that again is factored into our guidance.

Alex Maroccia -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay, makes sense. And then secondly, you touched on how the new pool construction market is much lower today than it was in the last recession. Do you have any numbers around what new pool construction for new homes versus older homes?

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, typically a pool is not something that's added at new construction, that's something that's added after the fact. There is a few markets that we have like in Florida, where it can be more commonplace to have the pool, transfer with title of the new home sale. But for the most part builders don't want to wait for where the complication of having a pool infringe upon them being able to close and move on, because it's -- generally subbed out to somebody else. So what we've seen by and large, across the country is that it really isn't a function of one for one, it's something that added after the homeowners take possession, and then they put their own spin on it and customize the backyard.

I mean pools are very personal. If you look at, you know, there's not a lot of pools that are exactly the same. Everybody wants a little bit different, a little bit different feature. So the builders pretty much have said, look, buy the home, then you call your pool builder and have build whatever you want. So it's not something that we see being attached early on or at the transfer of title for the initial new home.

Alex Maroccia -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay that's great, and very helpful. Thanks guys.

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Peter Arvan for any closing remarks.

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, thank you all for joining us today. We'll next speak with you on July 23rd, when we will review the second quarter results. State safe and have a great day. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 68 minutes

Call participants:

Mark W. Joslin -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Peter D. Arvan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Quinn Fredrickson -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Anthony Lebiedzinski -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Blake Hirschman -- Stephens Inc -- Analyst

Paul Dirks -- William Blair -- Analyst

Stephen Volkmann -- Jefferies -- Analyst

David MacGregor -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Kenneth Zener -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Garik Shmois -- Loop Capital -- Analyst

Alex Maroccia -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

