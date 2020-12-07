Pool Corp, Heico, Veeva: How Our Theme Of Expensive Performers Is Faring

Our indicative theme on Expensive Performers – which includes companies that are seeing their valuation multiples expand but are executing well, with consistently improving Operating Margins and Revenues – is up by roughly 64% year-to-date on an equally weighted basis. This compares to the S&P 500 which is up by about 13% year-to-date. While expanding valuation multiples might be viewed as unfavorable from a value standpoint, they likely indicate that the companies are building a competitive advantage in the space that they operate in. This is likely to enable these companies to earn outsize returns in the long-run. Stocks in the theme include Veeva Systems (VEEV), IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX), Heico (HEI) and Pool Corporation (POOL). See our theme on Expensive Performers for the detailed criteria we’ve used to pick these stocks.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) is a cloud-computing company focused on applications for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. The stock is up by 96% year-to-date. (related: Veeva Systems & Ansys – Two Software Stocks You May Have Overlooked)

VEEV

ServiceNow (NOW) develops a cloud computing platform to help companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations, The stock is up by 75% year-to-date.

Pool Corporation (POOL) is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies and equipment. The stock is up by 53% year-to-date.

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) sells products and services catering to the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, water testing, and dairy markets. The stock is up by 47% year-to-date.

MSCI (MSCI) is a financial data provider that is best known for its financial indices, which money managers use to benchmark investment performance. The stock has gained 35% year-to-date.

Heico Corporation (HEI) is an aerospace and electronics company that focuses on relatively niche markets. The stock is down by about -7% year-to-date.

