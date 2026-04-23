Pool Corp. Confirms FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Pool Corp. (POOL) confirmed its earnings per share guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $10.87 to $11.17 per share, including the Q1 2026 ASU 2016-09 tax benefit of $0.02.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, POOL is trading on the Nasdaq at $234.22, unchanged.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.