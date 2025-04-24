Markets
POOL

Pool Corp Confirms FY25 Earnings Outlook - Update

April 24, 2025 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Pool Corp. (POOL) confirms its earnings per share guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, Pool continues to project earnings in a range of $11.10 to $11.60 per share, including the first-quarter 2025 ASU 2016-09 tax benefit of $0.10.

On average, nine analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $11.27 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

POOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.