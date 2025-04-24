Pool Corp Confirms FY25 Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Pool Corp. (POOL) confirms its earnings per share guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, Pool continues to project earnings in a range of $11.10 to $11.60 per share, including the first-quarter 2025 ASU 2016-09 tax benefit of $0.10.

On average, nine analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $11.27 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

