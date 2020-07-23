Pool Boosts FY20 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, swimming pool distributor Pool Corp. (POOL) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, based on its results to date and expectations for the remainder of the year.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.90 to $7.30 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.05 to $7.45 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.90 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.45 to $6.05 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.54 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

