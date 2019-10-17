Pool Boosts FY19 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter, swimming pool distributor Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2019, based on the results to date and expectations for the remainder of the year

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.20 to $6.40 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $6.09 to $6.34 per share

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.22 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.