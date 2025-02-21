Pony.ai Launches Paid Robotaxi Services in Guangzhou, Offering New Autonomous Travel Options to Key Transit Hubs

Pony.ai launches paid robotaxi services in Guangzhou, connecting city center to key transit hubs, enhancing autonomous mobility options.

Pony AI Inc. has announced the launch of paid robotaxi services in Guangzhou, China, operating from the city center to key transit hubs, including Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Guangzhou South Railway Station. This initiative makes Pony.ai the first and only company approved for such services on these popular routes, providing a convenient transportation option for both residents and tourists. Customers can book rides via the PonyPilot App, with fares comparable to standard taxi rates. This expansion highlights Pony.ai's commitment to integrating autonomous driving technology within urban environments, as noted by CEO Dr. James Peng. The company aims to reinforce its leadership in autonomous mobility by offering practical services that meet everyday travel needs.

Pony.ai has launched paid robotaxi services from multiple locations in Guangzhou’s city center to key transit hubs, enhancing mobility options for residents and tourists.

The company is the first and only entity approved to provide robotaxi services on these high-demand routes, solidifying its leadership position in the autonomous mobility space.

This expansion integrates autonomous driving into a complex urban environment, demonstrating Pony.ai's technological capabilities and fostering public acceptance of autonomous vehicles.

The launch of these services aligns with Pony.ai's ongoing efforts to commercialize autonomous mobility on a large scale, further establishing its global presence in the market.

The press release highlights the company's reliance on regulatory approval for its services, which could be vulnerable to changing regulations or potential setbacks in the future.

Emphasis on being the "first and only" provider of robotaxi services on popular routes raises concerns about potential market competition and whether the current advantage can be maintained.

The reference to "forward-looking" statements underscores the inherent risks and uncertainties involved in their business model, which could affect investor confidence.

What are Pony.ai's new services in Guangzhou?

Pony.ai has launched paid robotaxi services connecting Guangzhou city center to Baiyun International Airport and South Railway Station.

How can riders book a Pony.ai robotaxi?

Riders can easily book a vehicle using the PonyPilot App, aligning fares with standard Guangzhou taxi rates.

Why is Pony.ai's service important for Guangzhou?

The service offers convenient and efficient travel options for residents and tourists, integrating autonomous mobility in a busy urban setting.

What is Pony.ai's technological focus?

Pony.ai develops a vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology, integrating software, hardware, and services for autonomous driving.

Where else has Pony.ai launched robotaxi services?

Pony.ai has previously introduced paid robotaxi rides to and from Beijing Daxing International Airport and Beijing South Railway Station.

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PONY), a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, today announced the launch of paid robotaxi services from multiple locations in Guangzhou’s city center to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Guangzhou South Railway Station. Pony.ai is the first and only company approved to provide robotaxi services on these high-demand routes.





The commencement of Pony.ai’s robotaxi services is set to benefit residents and tourists alike with a convenient, efficient and autonomous travel option. Riders can easily book a Pony.ai vehicle using the PonyPilot App, with fares aligned with standard Guangzhou taxi rates. This expansion marks a significant step in integrating autonomous driving with the bustling urban environment of Guangzhou, showcasing the Company’s technological prowess in complex and dynamic city centers.





“Our latest expansion in Guangzhou marks another major step in making autonomous mobility a part of everyday life,” said Dr. James Peng, co-founder and CEO of Pony.ai. “By offering autonomous rides from the heart of the city to key transit hubs, we’re providing practical, real-world services which meet the needs of travellers and city residents alike, solidifying Pony.ai’s status as a global leader in the large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility.”





Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Guangzhou South Railway Station are among the busiest transportation hubs in China. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport has led the nation in passenger volume for four consecutive years since 2020, while Guangzhou South Railway Station recorded more than 170 million passengers in 2024, making it the country’s most frequented high-speed rail hub.





Pony.ai has already introduced paid robotaxi rides to and from Beijing Daxing International Airport and to and from Beijing South Railway Station. The simultaneous expansion in Guangzhou’s city center and its key transit hubs represents another milestone in the Company’s commercialization of autonomous mobility.







Pony AI Inc. is a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology, a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates Pony.ai’s proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.pony.ai



