Pony.ai Co-Founders Enter Extended Lock-Up Agreements to Reinforce Shareholder Confidence

Pony AI Inc., a leader in autonomous mobility, announced that its co-founders, Dr. Jun Peng and Dr. Tiancheng Lou, have signed voluntary lock-up agreements to hold their shares for 540 days starting from May 25, 2025. These agreements cover a total of approximately 81 million Class B shares and over 110,000 Class A shares, which represent about 22.9% of the company's total shares. Dr. James Peng expressed that this move demonstrates their confidence in Pony.ai's growth strategy, particularly as they scale their Robotaxi production and deployment. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai is focused on creating a sustainable business model for autonomous vehicle production and deployment globally.

Potential Positives

Dr. Jun Peng and Dr. Tiancheng Lou have voluntarily extended their lock-up agreements, showing their commitment and confidence in Pony.ai's long-term vision and growth strategy.

The extended lock-up agreements cover approximately 22.9% of the total issued and outstanding ordinary shares, which can bolster investor confidence and stabilize share price volatility.

Pony.ai is positioning itself as a leader in the commercialization of autonomous mobility, enhancing its reputation in a competitive industry.

The company is scaling up its Robotaxi production and deployment, indicating significant progress in its business strategy and future growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The voluntary extended lock-up agreements suggest a lack of immediate investor confidence, necessitating co-founders to restrict their shares to reassure shareholders.

The extended lock-up period covering a significant portion of shares (approximately 22.9% of total issued shares) may indicate potential liquidity concerns in the market for Pony.ai's stock.

The mention of forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor Statement may raise concerns for investors regarding the inherent risks and uncertainties in Pony.ai’s business strategy and projections.

FAQ

What are the new lock-up agreements announced by Pony.ai?

Pony.ai's co-founders have entered into voluntary extended lock-up agreements covering a total of 110,828 Class A and 81,088,770 Class B shares.

How long will the lock-up agreements last?

The extended lock-up agreements will last for 540 days starting from May 25, 2025.

What is the purpose of these extended lock-up agreements?

The agreements are intended to reinforce long-term shareholder confidence and support sustainable value creation for Pony.ai.

Who are the co-founders involved in the lock-up agreements?

Dr. Jun Peng and Dr. Tiancheng Lou, co-founders of Pony.ai, are the individuals involved in these voluntary lock-up agreements.

What is Pony.ai's main business focus?

Pony.ai focuses on the large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility through its innovative Virtual Driver technology.

SHANGHAI, China, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PONY), a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, today announced that Dr. Jun Peng, Chairman of the Board, Co-founder, and CEO, and Dr. Tiancheng Lou, Co-founder and CTO, have each entered into voluntary extended lock-up agreements (the "Extended Lock-Ups"). These agreements cover all shares of the Company’s share capital or securities convertible into, exchangeable, or exercisable for any shares of the Company’s share capital directly or indirectly owned by the co-founders for a period of 540 days starting from May 25, 2025, the expiration date of the Company’s initial public offering lock-up period.





The Extended Lock-Ups cover a total of 110,828 Class A ordinary shares and 81,088,770 Class B ordinary shares, representing approximately 22.9% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of the date of this announcement.





“These voluntary extended lock-up agreements demonstrate our confidence in Pony.ai’s vision and the execution of our growth strategy,” commented Dr. James Peng, Co-founder and CEO of Pony.ai. “At this critical stage of scaling up our Robotaxi production and deployment, we believe this commitment will further reinforce long-term shareholder confidence and support sustainable value creation.”







