Pony.ai Announces Mass Production and Road Testing of Gen-7 Robotaxi as It Aims for 1,000 Vehicle Fleet by 2025

Pony.ai's Gen-7 Robotaxi enters mass production, aiming for 1,000 vehicles by year-end 2025, enhancing autonomous technology partnerships.

Pony.ai Inc., a leading company in autonomous mobility, announced the mass production and road testing of its seventh-generation Robotaxi models, placing it on track to expand its fleet to over 1,000 vehicles by the end of 2025. The Gen-7 Robotaxi features key advancements, including the use of 100% automotive-grade components, a 70% reduction in costs for its autonomous driving kit, and a versatile platform design. Following its reveal at the Shanghai Auto Show, Pony.ai has partnered with Guangzhou Automobile Group and Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation to integrate its technology into their vehicles, ensuring high quality and safety. This development is seen as a significant step towards scalable commercial deployment, marking 2025 as a pivotal year for mass production in the autonomous vehicle sector.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PONY), a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, today announced that its seventh-generation (“Gen-7”) Robotaxi recently entered mass production for multiple models and began road testing. This milestone brings Pony.ai significantly closer to its goal of expanding its fleet to 1,000 vehicles by the end of 2025, laying a strong foundation for future large-scale commercial deployment.





After unveiling its Gen-7 autonomous driving system at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, Pony.ai commenced mass production of the Guangzhou Automobile Group (“GAC”) and Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation (“BAIC”) Gen-7 Robotaxi models in June and July, respectively. The seamless integration of Pony.ai’s leading autonomous driving technology into both GAC and BAIC vehicles highlights the strength of these partnerships, while ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety throughout component sourcing, pre-installation, and final assembly.





Shortly after mass production, Pony.ai also began road testing in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. These achievements demonstrate the operational synergies, marking a critical transition from laboratory and closed-track validation to real-world traffic environments.





The Gen-7 autonomous driving system delivers three major advancements: it is the world’s first to utilize 100% automotive-grade components, achieve a 70% reduction in bill-of-materials (“BOM”) costs for the autonomous driving kit (“ADK”) compared to the previous generation, and feature an enhanced platform-based design that enables rapid adaptation across multiple vehicle models.





Marking 2025 as its “year of mass production,” the Company is on track to build a fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles by year-end — paving the way for scalable growth and substantial commercial opportunities.







