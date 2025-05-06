Pony.ai and Uber Announce Strategic Partnership for Robotaxi Deployment on Uber Platform

Pony.ai and Uber announce partnership for deploying autonomous Robotaxis on Uber's platform, starting in the Middle East.

Pony AI Inc. and Uber Technologies, Inc. have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Pony.ai's Robotaxis into the Uber platform. The initial launch will take place later this year in a key Middle Eastern market, with plans to expand into additional international markets. In the pilot phase, Pony.ai's autonomous vehicles will include a safety operator, paving the way for a full commercial launch. This collaboration aims to enhance Pony.ai's global expansion and showcase its seventh-generation autonomous driving technology, facilitating scalable mass production of Robotaxis. Both companies emphasize their shared goal of making autonomous mobility an everyday reality, with Uber leveraging its extensive platform to accelerate this technological integration.

The strategic partnership with Uber positions Pony.ai to significantly enhance its market presence by integrating its autonomous vehicle technology with a leading ride-hailing platform.

The collaboration aims to launch Robotaxis in the Middle East, with plans to scale to additional international markets, showcasing Pony.ai's global expansion strategy.

Pony.ai's seventh-generation autonomous driving system supports the mass production of Robotaxis, emphasizing its technological readiness and cost-effective solutions for commercial deployment.

This partnership aligns with Pony.ai's vision to transform daily transportation through scalable and reliable autonomous driving, potentially setting a new standard in the industry.

Partnership with Uber highlights potential dependency on a larger platform for growth and deployment, which may affect the company’s autonomy and brand identity.



Initial pilot phase requires safety operators onboard, indicating that Pony.ai's technology may not yet be fully autonomous, which could raise concerns about the readiness and reliability of its autonomous systems.



Emphasis on forward-looking statements acknowledges uncertainties and risks, suggesting potential challenges in achieving the projected goals and commercial expansion.

What is the partnership between Pony.ai and Uber about?

The partnership aims to deploy Pony.ai's autonomous Robotaxis on the Uber platform, starting in the Middle East.

When will the Robotaxi service be available on the Uber app?

The service is expected to launch later this year during an initial pilot phase.

Will there be a human operator in the Robotaxis initially?

Yes, the vehicles will have a safety operator onboard during the initial pilot phase.

What technology does Pony.ai use for its autonomous vehicles?

Pony.ai utilizes its seventh-generation autonomous driving system for scalable and cost-effective Robotaxi production.

How does this partnership benefit Uber's ride-hailing platform?

The partnership enables Uber to quickly integrate autonomous vehicles, enhancing its service offerings in the mobility sector.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

GUANGZHOU, China and SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai”) (Nasdaq: PONY), a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (“Uber”) (NYSE: UBER), today announced a strategic partnership to deploy Pony.ai’s Robotaxis onto the Uber platform.





The partnership is expected to first launch in a key market in the Middle East later this year, with a goal of scaling deployments to additional international markets in the future. Once available, when a rider requests a qualifying ride on the Uber app, they may be presented with the option to have their trip fulfilled by a Pony.ai autonomous vehicle. During the initial pilot phase, these vehicles will have a safety operator onboard, until the companies’ fully autonomous commercial launch.





This is a key step in Pony.ai’s global expansion strategy, leveraging its established ecosystem to showcase robust technological readiness. Pony.ai’s seventh-generation autonomous driving system facilitates the mass production of Robotaxis on a more scalable and cost-effective basis. This technological advancement aligns with the strategic goals of the partnership, empowering Uber’s platform to more quickly and safely integrate autonomous vehicles as the collaboration expands to new markets.





“At Pony.ai, our vision is to develop autonomous driving technology that is not only safe and reliable but also scalable, transforming daily transportation,” said Dr. James Peng, Co-founder and CEO of Pony.ai. “Partnering with Uber accelerates our shared mission to make autonomous mobility a real, everyday experience for more consumers around the world. By combining our proven autonomous systems, with Uber’s unparalleled ride-hailing platform, we’re poised to set a new standard for the commercialization of driverless services, starting in the Middle East before expanding to new markets.”





“Our partnership with Pony.ai is another meaningful step towards introducing the benefits of autonomous mobility to the world,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. “As the leading on-demand platform of its kind, spanning mobility, delivery, and freight, Uber is uniquely positioned to help accelerate the commercialization of this exciting technology.”







