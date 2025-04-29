Pony AI Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 20, 2025

Pony AI will report Q1 2025 financial results and host a conference call on May 20, 2025.

Pony AI Inc., a leader in autonomous mobility, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 20, 2025, prior to the U.S. market opening. The company will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on the same day, with online registration required for participants wishing to join by phone. A replay of the call will be available until May 27, 2025, and can also be accessed via the company's investor relations website. Pony AI, founded in 2016, focuses on advancing the commercialization of autonomous driving through its virtual driver technology, operating globally to enhance accessibility to its solutions.

Pony AI is poised to provide its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and communication with shareholders.

The company's upcomingearnings conference callhighlights its commitment to engaging with investors and analysts, allowing for direct interaction and feedback.

The announcement reaffirms Pony AI's leadership position in the autonomous mobility sector, emphasizing its innovative Virtual Driver technology and aspiration for large-scale commercialization.

Pony AI's global presence is underscored, showcasing its ability to operate across multiple regions, which could enhance market confidence and attract investments.

None

When will Pony AI report its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Pony AI will report its unaudited financial results on May 20, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.

What time is theearnings conference callfor the first quarter results?

Theearnings conference callwill take place at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 20, 2025.

How can I participate in theearnings conference call

Participants can join the call by completing the online registration process before the scheduled start time.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be accessible through May 27, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Pony AI Inc.?

More information can be found on Pony AI's investor relations website at https://ir.pony.ai.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PONY), a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.





The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callon Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day.





For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please complete the online registration process using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN.





Participant Online Registration:



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10199232/ff02e07c40







A replay of the conference call will be accessible through May 27, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:





United States: 1-877-344-7529





International: 1-412-317-0088





Replay Access Code: 1232599





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.pony.ai



.







About Pony AI Inc.







Pony AI Inc. is a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology, a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates Pony.ai’s proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology. For more information, please visit:



https://ir.pony.ai



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Pony.ai





Investor Relations





Email:



ir@pony.ai







Christensen Advisory





Email:



pony@christensencomms.com





