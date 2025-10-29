Pony AI Inc. - Depositary Receipt (PONY) Price Target Increased by 14.57% to 24.14

The average one-year price target for Pony AI Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:PONY) has been revised to $24.14 / share. This is an increase of 14.57% from the prior estimate of $21.07 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.40 to a high of $34.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.39% from the latest reported closing price of $21.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pony AI Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 62.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PONY is 0.77%, an increase of 52.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.11% to 140,255K shares. The put/call ratio of PONY is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toyota Motor holds 42,454K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 21,642K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates holds 9,893K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,103K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PONY by 44.78% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,137K shares.

IDG China Capital Fund III Associates holds 6,394K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,530K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PONY by 95.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.