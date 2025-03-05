Pony AI Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 25, 2025

Pony.ai will announce Q4 and 2024 financial results on March 25, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for 8:00 AM ET.

Pony AI Inc. has announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 25, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. The company will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on the same day, with a registration process for participants wishing to join via phone. A replay of the call will be available until April 1, 2025, and a live webcast will also be accessible on the company's investor relations website. Pony AI, founded in 2016, is a leader in the commercialization of autonomous mobility, using its innovative technology to enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles in various global markets.

Pony.ai is set to report its unaudited financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, which may provide insights into its financial health and growth trajectory.

The scheduledearnings conference callindicates proactive communication with investors and stakeholders, demonstrating transparency and engagement.

Pony.ai's achievement as a global leader in the commercialization of autonomous mobility highlights its competitive position in a rapidly evolving industry.

The company’s use of vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology suggests innovation and adaptability in their approach to autonomous driving solutions.

The announcement of the upcoming earnings report could imply that investors are awaiting potentially disappointing financial results, raising concerns about the company's financial health.

The need for online registration to join theearnings callmay limit participation, potentially leading to decreased investor engagement and interest.

When will Pony.ai announce its 2024 financial results?

Pony.ai will announce its unaudited financial results for 2024 on March 25, 2025.

How can I join theearnings conference call

Participants can join theearnings conference callby completing the online registration process prior to the scheduled start time.

What time is the Pony.aiearnings call

Theearnings callis scheduled for 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 25, 2025.

Will a replay of theearnings callbe available?

Yes, a replay will be accessible until April 1, 2025, by calling the provided numbers.

Where can I find more information about Pony.ai?

More information can be found on Pony.ai's investor relations website at https://ir.pony.ai.

NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PONY), a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.





The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callon Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day.





For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please complete the online registration process using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN.





Participant Online Registration:



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10197111/fe90682903







A replay of the conference call will be accessible through April 1, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:





United States: 1-877-344-7529





International: 1-412-317-0088





Replay Access Code: 7405983





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.pony.ai



.







About Pony AI Inc.







Pony AI Inc. is a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology, a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates Pony.ai’s proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology.





For more information, please visit:



https://ir.pony.ai



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Pony.ai





Investor Relations





Email:



ir@pony.ai







Media Relations





Email:



media@pony.ai







Christensen Advisory





Email:



pony@christensencomms.com





