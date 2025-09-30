Pony AI Enters the Singapore Market With Robotaxi Services

China-based autonomous driving technology company Pony AI PONY has expanded into Singapore to deploy autonomous vehicles (AVs) in association with ComfortDelGro, the largest local transportation service provider. The association aims to roll out self-driving vehicles to improve daily commuting for local residents. This marks another step in PONY’s international expansion, which already includes operations in South Korea, Qatar and Luxembourg, among others.

The initial deployment focuses on Punggol, where two companies plan to introduce autonomous ride services in the coming months, pending regulatory clearance. This initiative complements Singapore’s broader efforts to integrate advanced mobility solutions into its well-established transport system, which currently includes subways, taxis and private-hire vehicles. PONY’s technology will play a key role in filling service gaps during off-peak periods, addressing persistent driver shortages that have challenged the city’s transport sector.

The partnership builds on a foundation established in July 2024, when Pony.ai and ComfortDelGro signed a Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate the commercial adoption of autonomous driving technology.

Reflecting the intensifying competition in the AV space, Grab GRAB, a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, in association with China’s WeRide WRD,recently announced plans to launch Ai.R. This is GRAB’s first AV service for consumers in Singapore. Grab has been selected by local authorities to operate two autonomous shuttle service routes in the Punggol area. Ai.R is the only service selected to run on two routes in Punggol and will start with a fleet of 11 vehicles.

The Ai.R fleet will have two WeRide vehicle models: the five-seater GXR and eight-seater Robobus. Grab expects Ai.R to start transporting passengers by early 2026. This follows a test phase for the vehicles to study the routes in detail. Earlier in the year, WeRide was granted a permit from the Shanghai municipal government to operate autonomous robotaxi ride-hailing services.

