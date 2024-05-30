Pond Technologies Reports Q1 2024 Financials & RSU Conversion

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc (TSE:POND) has released an update.

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. has announced the filing of its Q1 2024 financial statements and management discussion. The company also reported the conversion of Restricted Share Units into common shares, including a significant issuance to executive management. Pond, a leader in microalgae cultivation technology, continues to innovate in fields from nutraceuticals to biofuels, and is expanding its offerings through licensing and a new Biotech division.

