Ponce Posts Q2 Profit Up 79 Percent

Key Points - Earnings per share (GAAP) of $0.25 exceeded analyst estimates by 47.1% for Q2 2025, reflecting notable profitability improvement.

- Net interest income (GAAP) rose 36.4% year over year for Q2 2025, with net interest margin (GAAP) expanding by 0.65 percentage points compared to Q2 2024.

- Efficiency ratio improved to 63.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, down from 80.09% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB), a New York City-based minority depository and community development financial institution, reported its Q2 2025 results on July 25, 2025. The main headline was a substantial earnings beat: diluted earnings per share (GAAP) came in at $0.25 for Q2 2025, well above the analyst consensus GAAP estimate of $0.17 for Q2 2025. This 47.1% GAAP earnings surprise for Q2 2025 was driven by robust growth in net interest income, improved loan growth, and a higher net interest margin, though non-interest income fell modestly.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP, Diluted) $0.25 $0.17 $0.14 78.6 % Net Interest Income $24.4 million $17.9 million 36.3 % Non-Interest Income $2.1 million $2.3 million (8.7 %) Net Interest Margin 3.27 % 2.62 % 0.65 pp Efficiency Ratio 63.69 % 80.09 % (16.4 pp)

Company Background and Strategic Focus

Ponce Financial Group anchors its business in serving minority and underserved communities, largely in the New York metropolitan area. The company operates as an official Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

Recently, Ponce Financial Group has focused on expanding its lending book—especially in construction, multifamily, and nonresidential real estate—while maintaining strict risk controls. The company has also prioritized technology-driven efficiency to maintain a competitive edge in a crowded market. Key success factors include loan growth balanced with asset quality, managing deposit and funding costs, capturing grants and preferred funding, and maintaining efficient operations.

Quarter in Review: Key Developments and Performance Drivers

Profitability improved sharply, reflecting better net interest income and margin gains. Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) was $5.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 87% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, and essentially flat compared to the prior quarter. Diluted earnings per share increased by 78.6% compared to Q2 2024. These improvements were primarily driven by loan portfolio expansion and efficiency improvements, while non-interest income posted a slight decline. The company reported a net interest margin of 3.27%, up from 2.62% for Q2 2024. This margin gauges the core profitability of lending and deposit-taking activities and saw meaningful expansion due to higher-yield lending and reduced funding costs.

The lending portfolio grew to $2.46 billion in net loans receivable as of Q2 2025, a 7.5 % rise since December 31, 2024, a 21% increase from June 30, 2024. Marking an ongoing focus on higher-yield segments but also increasing risk exposure. Asset quality remained sound, with non-performing assets totaling $28.5 million, or 0.76% of total assets. Allowance for credit losses, a financial reserve that covers potential loan losses, stayed stable at 0.97% of total loans. The company did record a $1.6 million provision for credit losses (GAAP), up from a net benefit a year ago.

Funding growth was notable, with deposit balances up 27.2% from the prior-year period. However, the mix remained tilted towards interest-bearing accounts, with demand (non-interest-bearing) deposits accounting for only 9.7% of the deposit base. Certificates of deposit (CDs)—fixed-term interest-bearing accounts—represented 36.7% of deposits as of June 30, 2025. Brokered and listing service deposits made up about 3.7% of the deposit mix. These factors speak to the company's competitive positioning and potential risks in a rising rate environment.

Non-interest income, which includes fees, Small Business Administration (SBA) loan sales, and miscellaneous revenues, slipped 8.8% year over year (GAAP). The company attributed this to decreases in other non-interest income and income on the sale of mortgage loans, partially offset by higher grant income and late and prepayment charges. Non-interest expenses—costs like salaries, branch occupancy, and insurance—remained flat compared to the previous quarter and rose just 1% year over year. The efficiency ratio was 63.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 80.09% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Headcount decreased from 227 in Q2 2024 to 206 employees.

Financial Outlook and Investor Considerations

Management did not provide formal financial guidance for the next quarter or for fiscal 2025. However, comments from the CEO and executive chairman focused on further incremental margin improvement, deposit growth, and expanding social-impact lending under the Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP). It again qualified for the lowest possible ECIP preferred stock dividend rate of 0.50% for another year (April 2024 to March 2025) by meeting lending targets set by the U.S. Treasury. This program supports mission-driven lending, with management reporting that 80% of its new loans qualify as ‘deep impact’ loans—a core metric under ECIP.

Looking ahead, investors should watch credit quality trends, given the high share of construction and multifamily loans. Deposit mix and funding costs are other areas to monitor, especially as large insured and brokered deposits can become more expensive if competition intensifies or interest rates rise. Management appears focused on prudent asset and deposit growth and efficiency, but did not disclose targets for earnings, loan growth, or margin metrics for the remainder of the year.

PDLB does not currently pay a dividend on its common stock.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,040%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.