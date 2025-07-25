Ponce Financial Q2 EPS Jumps 79 Percent

Key Points - EPS came in at $0.25, beating GAAP estimates by $0.08.

- Net interest income and margin (GAAP) showed significant gains.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB), a bank focused on serving minority and immigrant communities in the New York metropolitan area, released its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on July 25, 2025. The company reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.25, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.17. This result also marked a 78.6% increase in EPS compared to the same period last year. Net income for common stockholders was $5.8 million, a significant rise from $3.1 million in the same period last year. Net interest income reached $24.4 million, reflecting strong loan and deposit growth. While expense control and margin expansion supported profit gains, the company set aside more for potential credit losses compared to the previous quarter and saw some volatility in non-interest income. Overall, it delivered a robust quarter, outpacing expectations and maintaining its core community-focused strategy.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.25 $0.17 $0.14 78.6% Net Interest Income $24.4 million $17.9 million 36.3% Net Interest Margin 3.27% 2.62% 0.65 pp Non-interest Expense $16.9 million $16.6 million 1.8% Return on Common Equity 7.88% 4.60% 3.28 pp

Source: Analyst estimates for the quarter provided by FactSet.

Business Overview and Strategy

Ponce Financial Group operates as a community-focused bank, with a mission to serve minority and immigrant communities around New York City. It has the designations of Minority Depository Institution and Community Development Financial Institution, lending heavily to customers underserved by many larger banks. The company’s lending activity is concentrated on mortgage loans, especially construction and land as well as multifamily properties. Deposits come mostly from local customers.

Recent strategy centers on increasing core lending, expanding stable deposit relationships, and maintaining strong capital. The bank’s performance is shaped by its ability to manage interest rate changes, credit risk, and regulatory commitments. Capital and asset quality management are key for growth and resilience.

Quarterly Developments and Financial Performance

The company reported a strong period, with net income available to common stockholders rising sharply compared to the same period last year. Net interest income saw strong sequential and year-over-year gains, as lending activity and deposits both grew robustly.

The net interest margin, a measure of profitability on lending compared to funding costs, improved to 3.27% from 2.62% in the prior-year quarter. This expansion was driven by an increase in higher-yielding construction loans and a decline in borrowing costs. Deposit growth kept pace, up 8.4% since December 2024.

Asset growth continued, with total net loans receivable up 7.5% since year-end 2024 and deposits also rising meaningfully. Mortgage loans accounted for 98.2% of the lending book as of December 31, 2024, divided mainly between construction and land lending (35.6%), multifamily properties (27.96% as of June 30, 2025), nonresidential properties (16.3% as of June 30, 2025), and a smaller share in business and consumer loans. Non-interest income, which includes fees and other activities outside core lending, saw some softness and volatility, coming in at $2.1 million. Grant income provided a partial offset but was not enough to fully counterbalance other declines.

Operating expenses were kept flat at $16.9 million compared to the previous quarter and up 1.8% year over year. Branch consolidation reduced the office count to 17 and full-time headcount to 206. The efficiency ratio, which measures non-interest expense as a share of revenue and thus indicates cost efficiency, improved to 63.7% from 80.1% in the prior-year quarter. Provision for credit losses rose notably to $1.6 million after prior periods of net benefit. Coverage ratios for nonperforming loans and total loans remain consistent with prior quarters, and nonperforming assets fell compared to the previous quarter but rose slightly year over year. Capital levels, tracked through regulatory ratios like total capital to risk-weighted assets (22.65% as of Q2 2025), are well above required minimums but trending modestly lower year over year.

Looking Ahead and Guidance

Management did not provide formal forward-looking financial guidance for the rest of fiscal 2025. It did, however, note its continued progress on key regulatory commitments—including deep impact lending and government capital program milestones—which provide access to favorable preferred stock dividends. It also commented on maintaining resilience in what it described as a "turbulent and uncertain time" for banks.

For investors tracking trends, areas to watch include expense management, deposit and lending momentum, non-interest income volatility, and asset quality metrics such as credit loss provisions and nonperforming loans. The balance between continued loan growth and preserving strong capital ratios will remain a critical factor. There was no mention of a common dividend, and NASDAQ:PDLB does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

