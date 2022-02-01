Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 30% this week, taking three-year losses to 15%

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 15% in three years, versus a market return of about 72%. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 30%.

Since Ponce Financial Group has shed US$76m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Ponce Financial Group moved from a loss to profitability. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 24% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Ponce Financial Group further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:PDLB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Ponce Financial Group's total shareholder return last year was 12%. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 5% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ponce Financial Group (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

