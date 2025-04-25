Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Net Income of $5.7 Million, a 111% Increase Year-Over-Year

Ponce Financial Group reported Q1 2025 net income of $6.0 million, highlighting growth in net interest income and reduced expenses.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving a net income of $5.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, significantly higher than both the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company attributed this growth to a 7.11% increase in net interest income and an uplift in non-interest income, alongside a decrease in non-interest expenses. Key financial metrics highlighted improved net interest margins at 2.98%, solid growth in net loans receivable, and a 6.37% increase in deposits. The CEO remarked on successful strategic execution despite economic uncertainties, and the Executive Chairman noted the positive impact of their high-yield construction lending projects. Overall, the bank's asset quality remained stable, reflecting strong credit management and a robust increase in total assets.

Potential Positives

Net income available to common stockholders increased significantly to $5.7 million ($0.25 per diluted share) for Q1 2025, up from $2.7 million ($0.12 per diluted share) in Q4 2024 and $2.4 million ($0.11 per diluted share) in Q1 2024.

Net interest income rose to $22.2 million for Q1 2025, reflecting a 7.11% increase from the prior quarter and a 17.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Non-interest income showed a substantial increase of 39.48% year-over-year, reaching $2.4 million, driven by higher service charges and fees as well as income on the sale of SBA loans.

The company's efficiency ratio improved to 68.70%, down from 75.63% in the prior quarter, indicating better cost management and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Cash and equivalents decreased by $9.9 million, or 7.11%, from the prior quarter, which could indicate liquidity concerns.

Total non-performing assets increased to $31.985 million, up from $22.390 million a year ago, suggesting deteriorating credit quality.

Despite a quarter-over-quarter decline in non-interest expenses, these expenses remain higher than the same quarter last year, indicating persistent operational cost challenges.

FAQ

What were Ponce Financial Group's Q1 2025 net income results?

Ponce Financial Group reported a net income of $6.0 million for Q1 2025, up from $2.9 million in Q4 2024.

How did Ponce Financial Group's net interest income change in Q1 2025?

Net interest income increased to $22.2 million in Q1 2025, a 7.11% rise from Q4 2024.

What is the non-interest income for Ponce Financial Group in Q1 2025?

Non-interest income for Q1 2025 was $2.4 million, reflecting a 13.54% increase from Q4 2024.

How have Ponce Financial Group's deposits changed in Q1 2025?

Total deposits rose to $2.00 billion in Q1 2025, marking a 6.37% increase from the prior quarter.

What improvements did Ponce Financial Group achieve in Q1 2025?

The company saw increases in net interest margin, reduced non-interest expenses, and improved credit quality in Q1 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the first quarter of 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):









Net income available to common stockholders was $5.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $2.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and net income available to common stockholders of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Total net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $6.0 million. The Company paid dividends of $0.3 million on its preferred stock during the three months ended March 31, 2025.



Net income available to common stockholders was $5.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $2.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and net income available to common stockholders of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Total net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $6.0 million. The Company paid dividends of $0.3 million on its preferred stock during the three months ended March 31, 2025.



Included in the $5.7 million of net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2025 results is $44.0 million in interest and dividend income, $2.4 million in non-interest income and $0.3 million in benefit for credit losses, offset by $21.8 million in interest expense, $16.9 million in non-interest expense, $2.0 million in provision for income taxes and $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.



Included in the $5.7 million of net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2025 results is $44.0 million in interest and dividend income, $2.4 million in non-interest income and $0.3 million in benefit for credit losses, offset by $21.8 million in interest expense, $16.9 million in non-interest expense, $2.0 million in provision for income taxes and $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.



Net interest income of $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 increased $1.5 million, or 7.11%, from the prior quarter and increased $3.4 million, or 17.96%, from the same quarter last year.



Net interest income of $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 increased $1.5 million, or 7.11%, from the prior quarter and increased $3.4 million, or 17.96%, from the same quarter last year.



Net interest margin was 2.98% for the first quarter of 2025, versus 2.80% for the prior quarter and 2.71% for the same quarter last year.



Net interest margin was 2.98% for the first quarter of 2025, versus 2.80% for the prior quarter and 2.71% for the same quarter last year.



Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 13.54%, from $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $0.7 million, or 39.48%, from $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 13.54%, from $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $0.7 million, or 39.48%, from $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $16.9 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.30%, from $17.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.61%, compared to $16.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $16.9 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.30%, from $17.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.61%, compared to $16.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



Cash and equivalents were $129.9 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $9.9 million, or 7.11%, from $139.8 million as of December 31, 2024.



Cash and equivalents were $129.9 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $9.9 million, or 7.11%, from $139.8 million as of December 31, 2024.



Securities totaled $461.6 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $11.3 million, or 2.39%, from $472.9 million as of December 31, 2024 primarily due to regular principal payments and the call of one available-for-sale security in the amount of $1.0 million.



Securities totaled $461.6 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $11.3 million, or 2.39%, from $472.9 million as of December 31, 2024 primarily due to regular principal payments and the call of one available-for-sale security in the amount of $1.0 million.



Net loans receivable were $2.37 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $84.3 million, or 3.69%, from $2.29 billion as of December 31, 2024.



Net loans receivable were $2.37 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $84.3 million, or 3.69%, from $2.29 billion as of December 31, 2024.



Deposits were $2.00 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $120.1 million, or 6.37%, from $1.88 billion as of December 31, 2024.









President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments







Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s President and CEO, stated “We continued executing well our strategy of focusing on net interest margin, operating expenses and fee income, which translated into several positive trends this quarter. Our net interest margin this quarter increased by 18 basis points, reflecting both our high-yielding construction loans and our decreasing borrowing costs. In fact, our loan yields rose by 9 basis points while our cost of funds decreased by 10 basis points. Our operating expenses have decreased quarter over quarter, and our non-interest income compares favorably to prior periods. All-in-all, a very good quarter in these turbulent and uncertain times."







Executive Chairman’s Comment







Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “Most of our high-yielding construction lending has an additional benefit – it qualifies as Deep Impact lending under the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Capital Investment Program and serves to lower the dividends payable on our preferred stock to the U.S. Treasury. Importantly, our construction initiatives also reflect our conservative underwriting, high developer equity requirements and short duration. Of our 64 on-going projects, more than 43 percent already have at least a temporary certificate of occupancy and 80 percent are at least halfway through construction.”





The table below indicate the Key Metrics at or for the three months ended:



















At or for the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















Performance Ratios:







































































Return on average assets



(1)















0.77





%













0.38





%













0.33





%













0.45





%













0.33





%









Return on common equity



(1)















7.97





%













3.76





%













3.06





%













4.60





%













3.61





%









Net interest margin



(1) (2)















2.98





%













2.80





%













2.65





%













2.62





%













2.71





%









Non-interest expense to average assets



(1)















2.19





%













2.25





%













2.19





%













2.28





%













2.35





%









Efficiency ratio



(3)















68.70





%













75.63





%













80.87





%













80.09





%













82.56





%











Capital Ratios:







































































Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group)













22.84





%













22.98





%













22.87





%













23.86





%













24.47





%









Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group)













12.51





%













12.44





%













12.28





%













12.71





%













12.98





%









Tier 1 capital to total assets (Ponce Financial Group)













16.84





%













17.70





%













17.81





%













17.88





%













17.59





%









Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)













21.38





%













21.47





%













21.61





%













22.47





%













22.79





%









Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)













20.35





%













20.40





%













20.45





%













21.24





%













21.54





%









Tier 1 capital to total assets (Bank only)













15.61





%













15.81





%













16.19





%













16.70





%













16.26





%











Asset Quality Ratios:







































































Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans













0.96





%













0.97





%













1.09





%













1.18





%













1.23





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans













84.15





%













82.29





%













139.52





%













130.28





%













140.90





%









Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans



(1)















(0.04





%)













(0.45





%)













(0.17





%)













(0.10





%)













(0.25





%)









Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets













0.88





%













0.90





%













0.57





%













0.65





%













0.62





%











Other:







































































Number of offices













18

















19

















19

















18

















18













Number of full-time equivalent employees













211

















218

















228

















227

















233

















































































(1) Annualized where appropriate.





(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





(3) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.











Summary of Results of Operations







Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $6.0 million compared to net income of $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and net income of $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





The $3.0 million increase of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 was attributed mainly to increases of $1.5 million in net interest income, an increase of $1.2 million in benefit for credit losses, a decrease of $0.6 million in non-interest expense and an increase of $0.3 million in non-interest income; partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in provision for income taxes.





The $3.5 million increase of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was largely due to increases of $3.4 million in net interest income, $0.7 million in non-interest income and $0.3 million in benefit for credit losses, partially offset by increases of $0.7 million in provision for income taxes and $0.1 million in non-interest expense







Net Interest Income and Net Margin







Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $1.5 million, or 7.11%, to $22.2 million compared to $20.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and increased $3.4 million, or 17.96%, compared to $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





The $1.5 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was attributable to an increase of $1.1 million in total interest and dividend income and a decrease of $0.4 million in total interest expense.





The $3.4 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended March 31, 2024 was attributable to an increase of $4.3 million in total interest and dividend income, offset by an increase of $0.9 million in total interest expense.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, benefit for credit losses amounted to $0.3 million, compared to $0.9 million in provision for credit losses for the prior quarter and a credit loss benefit on loans of less than $0.1 million during the first quarter of 2024.





Net interest margin was 2.98% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 2.80% for the prior quarter, an increase of 18bps and 2.71% for the same period last year, an increase of 27bps.







Non-interest Income







Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 13.54%, compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and an increase of $0.7 million, or 39.48%, compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





The $0.3 million increase in non-interest income from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was largely attributable to increases of $0.4 million in late and prepayment charges and $0.3 million in income on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by decreases of $0.2 million in other non-interest income and $0.1 million in income on sale of mortgage loans.





The $0.7 million increase in non-interest income from the three months ended March 31, 2024 was largely attributable to increases of $0.4 million in income on sale of SBA loans and $0.3 million in late and prepayment charges, partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in income on the sale of mortgage loans.







Non-interest Expense







Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $16.9 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.30%, compared to $17.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.61%, compared to $16.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





The $0.6 million decrease in non-interest expense from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was mainly attributable to decreases of $0.3 million in professional fees, $0.2 million in marketing and promotional expenses, $0.2 million in direct loan expenses, $0.1 million in office supplies, telephone and postage, partially offset by an increase of $0.1 million in compensation and benefits.





The $0.1 million increase in non-interest expense from the three months ended March 31, 2024 was mainly attributable to increases of $0.5 million in other operating expense and $0.2 million in occupancy and equipment, partially offset by decreases of $0.4 million in professional fees and $0.3 million in direct loan expenses.







Credit Quality:







Non-performing loans were $32.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $32.1 million at December 31, 2024 and $22.4 million at March 31, 2024.





During the three months ended March 31, 2025, a credit loss benefit of $0.3 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $0.7 million charged on the funded portion and a benefit of $1.0 million on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, a credit loss provision of $0.9 million on loans were recorded, consisting of $1.1 million charged on the funded portion and a benefit of $0.2 million on unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, a credit loss benefit of $0.1 million on loans were recorded, consisting of $0.3 million benefit on the funded portion and a $0.2 million charged on the on unfunded portion on loans.







Balance Sheet Summary







Total assets increased $49.9 million, or 1.64%, to $3.09 billion as of March 31, 2025 from $3.04 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $84.3 million in net loans receivable, $1.2 million in accrued interest receivable and $0.4 million in right of use assets, partially offset by decreases of $9.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $9.9 million in held-to-maturity securities, $8.4 million in other assets, $3.4 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, $2.2 million in mortgage loans held for sale and $1.4 million in available-for-sale securities.





Total liabilities increased $41.5 million, or 1.64%, to $2.58 billion as of March 31, 2025 from $2.53 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to an increase of $120.1 million in deposits, $2.6 million in advance payments by borrowers for taxes, $0.9 million in accrued interest payable, $0.4 million in operating lease liabilities, partially offset by decreases of $75.0 million in borrowings and $7.5 million in other liabilities.





Total stockholders’ equity increased $8.4 million, or 1.66%, to $513.9 million as of March 31, 2025, from $505.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The $8.4 million increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $6.0 million in net income, $1.8 million in other comprehensive income, $0.5 million impact to additional paid in capital as a result of share-based compensation and $0.4 million from release of ESOP shares, offset by $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.







About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.







Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, and their related impacts on the economy; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.















Ponce Financial Group, Inc.





and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition









(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)





















As of

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















ASSETS







































































Cash and due from banks:





































































Cash









$





32,113













$





35,478













$





32,061













$





23,128













$





29,972













Interest-bearing deposits













97,780

















104,361

















123,751

















80,038

















104,752













Total cash and cash equivalents













129,893

















139,839

















155,812

















103,166

















134,724













Available-for-sale securities, at fair value













103,570

















104,970

















111,005

















113,125

















116,044













Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost













358,024

















367,938

















403,736

















442,113

















452,955













Placement with banks













249

















249

















249

















249

















249













Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value













8,567

















10,736

















9,566

















37,764

















7,860













Loans receivable, net













2,370,931

















2,286,599

















2,180,331

















2,022,173

















1,981,428













Accrued interest receivable













19,008

















17,771

















16,890

















17,441

















18,063













Premises and equipment, net













16,417

















16,794

















16,843

















16,976

















17,396













Right of use assets













29,496

















29,093

















29,785

















30,349

















31,021













Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost













25,807

















29,182

















28,515

















23,972

















23,892













Deferred tax assets













11,629

















12,074

















11,845

















13,172

















13,919













Other assets













16,245

















24,693

















51,392

















21,507

















21,151















Total assets











$





3,089,836













$





3,039,938













$





3,015,969













$





2,842,007













$





2,818,702















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































































Liabilities:





































































Deposits









$





2,004,947













$





1,884,864













$





1,870,323













$





1,606,097













$





1,585,784













Operating lease liabilities













31,126

















30,696

















31,343

















31,861

















32,486













Accrued interest payable













4,628

















3,712

















2,918

















6,820

















4,218













Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance













12,901

















10,349

















13,733

















10,838

















13,245













Borrowings













521,100

















596,100

















580,421

















680,421

















680,421













Other liabilities













1,248

















8,717

















12,642

















8,313

















8,866















Total liabilities















2,575,950

















2,534,438

















2,511,380

















2,344,350

















2,325,020













Commitments and contingencies





































































Stockholders' Equity:





































































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized













225,000

















225,000

















225,000

















225,000

















225,000













Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized













249

















249

















249

















249

















249













Treasury stock, at cost













(7,641





)













(7,707





)













(9,445





)













(9,519





)













(9,702





)









Additional paid-in-capital













207,888

















207,319

















208,478

















207,934

















207,584













Retained earnings













113,432

















107,754

















105,103

















102,951

















99,834













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(13,515





)













(15,297





)













(12,686





)













(16,557





)













(16,590





)









Unearned compensation ─ ESOP













(11,527





)













(11,818





)













(12,110





)













(12,401





)













(12,693





)











Total stockholders' equity















513,886

















505,500

















504,589

















497,657

















493,682















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$





3,089,836













$





3,039,938













$





3,015,969













$





2,842,007













$





2,818,702







































































































Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024















Interest and dividend income:





































































Interest on loans receivable









$





37,136













$





35,622













$





32,945













$





31,281













$





30,664













Interest on deposits due from banks













1,668

















1,783

















2,430

















1,542

















2,911













Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock













5,193

















5,481

















5,918

















5,969

















6,091















Total interest and dividend income















43,997

















42,886

















41,293

















38,792

















39,666













Interest expense:





































































Interest on certificates of deposit













7,754

















8,104

















6,926

















6,358

















6,380













Interest on other deposits













8,554

















8,476

















8,519

















7,389

















6,540













Interest on borrowings













5,486

















5,576

















6,825

















7,141

















7,923















Total interest expense















21,794

















22,156

















22,270

















20,888

















20,843















Net interest income















22,203

















20,730

















19,023

















17,904

















18,823













(Benefit) provision for credit losses



(1)















(285





)













897

















537

















(867





)













(16





)











Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses















22,488

















19,833

















18,486

















18,771

















18,839













Non-interest income:





































































Service charges and fees













525

















500

















508

















492

















473













Brokerage commissions













4

















44

















—

















9

















8













Late and prepayment charges













697

















318

















77

















426

















359













Income on sale of mortgage loans













148

















254

















218

















274

















302













Income on sale of SBA loans













404

















148

















—

















—

















—













Other













603

















833

















348

















1,057

















565















Total non-interest income















2,381

















2,097

















1,151

















2,258

















1,707













Non-interest expense:





































































Compensation and benefits













7,780

















7,668

















7,674

















7,724

















7,844













Occupancy and equipment













3,913

















3,863

















3,786

















3,564

















3,667













Data processing expenses













1,152

















1,143

















1,099

















1,013

















1,127













Direct loan expenses













388

















617

















573

















633

















732













Insurance and surety bond premiums













315

















293

















292

















263

















253













Office supplies, telephone and postage













170

















294

















222

















233

















249













Professional fees













1,364

















1,703

















1,351

















1,369

















1,723













Microloans recoveries













—

















(29





)













(54





)













(65





)













(53





)









Marketing and promotional expenses













83

















289

















180

















145

















100













Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment



(2)















461

















418

















392

















428

















389













Other operating expenses



(2)















1,262

















1,206

















1,051

















1,333

















755















Total non-interest expense







(1)

















16,888

















17,465

















16,566

















16,640

















16,786















Income before income taxes















7,981

















4,465

















3,071

















4,389

















3,760













Provision for income taxes













2,022

















1,532

















638

















1,197

















1,346















Net income











$





5,959













$





2,933













$





2,433













$





3,192













$





2,414













Dividends on preferred shares













281

















282

















281

















75

















—















Net income available to common stockholders











$





5,678













$





2,651













$





2,152













$





3,117













$





2,414













Earnings per common share:





































































Basic









$





0.25













$





0.12













$





0.10













$





0.14













$





0.11













Diluted









$





0.25













$





0.12













$





0.10













$





0.14













$





0.11













Weighted average common shares outstanding:





































































Basic













22,662,916

















22,528,160

















22,446,009

















22,409,803

















22,353,492













Diluted













22,876,740

















22,807,644

















22,612,028

















22,419,309

















22,366,728





































































































(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, (benefit) provision for contingencies in the amounts of ($0.2 million), ($0.3 million), ($0.5 million) and $0.2 million were reclassified from total non-interest expense to (benefit) provision for credit losses.





(2) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, $0.3 million of federal deposit insurance was reclassified from other operating expenses to federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments and $0.1 million of directors' fees were reclassified from federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments to other operating expenses for each periods.















Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















For the Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Variance $

















Variance %















Interest and dividend income:

























































Interest on loans receivable









$





37,136













$





30,664













$





6,472

















21.11





%









Interest on deposits due from banks













1,668

















2,911

















(1,243





)













(42.70





%)









Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock













5,193

















6,091

















(898





)













(14.74





%)











Total interest and dividend income















43,997

















39,666

















4,331

















10.92





%









Interest expense:

























































Interest on certificates of deposit













7,754

















6,380

















1,374

















21.54





%









Interest on other deposits













8,554

















6,540

















2,014

















30.80





%









Interest on borrowings













5,486

















7,923

















(2,437





)













(30.76





%)











Total interest expense















21,794

















20,843

















951

















4.56





%











Net interest income















22,203

















18,823

















3,380

















17.96





%









Benefit for credit losses



(1)















(285





)













(16





)













(269





)













1,681.25





%











Net interest income after benefit for credit losses















22,488

















18,839

















3,649

















19.37





%









Non-interest income:

























































Service charges and fees













525

















473

















52

















10.99





%









Brokerage commissions













4

















8

















(4





)













(50.00





%)









Late and prepayment charges













697

















359

















338

















94.15





%









Income on sale of mortgage loans













148

















302

















(154





)













(50.99





%)









Income on sale of SBA loans













404

















—

















404

















—





%









Other













603

















565

















38

















6.73





%











Total non-interest income















2,381

















1,707

















674

















39.48





%









Non-interest expense:

























































Compensation and benefits













7,780

















7,844

















(64





)













(0.82





%)









Occupancy and equipment













3,913

















3,667

















246

















6.71





%









Data processing expenses













1,152

















1,127

















25

















2.22





%









Direct loan expenses













388

















732

















(344





)













(46.99





%)









Insurance and surety bond premiums













315

















253

















62

















24.51





%









Office supplies, telephone and postage













170

















249

















(79





)













(31.73





%)









Professional fees













1,364

















1,723

















(359





)













(20.84





%)









Microloans recoveries













—

















(53





)













53

















(100.00





%)









Marketing and promotional expenses













83

















100

















(17





)













(17.00





%)









Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments



(2)















461

















389

















72

















18.51





%









Other operating expenses



(2)















1,262

















755

















507

















67.15





%











Total non-interest expense







(1)

















16,888

















16,786

















102

















0.61





%











Income before income taxes















7,981

















3,760

















4,221

















112.26





%









Provision for income taxes













2,022

















1,346

















676

















50.22





%











Net income











$





5,959













$





2,414













$





3,545

















146.85





%









Dividends on preferred shares













281

















—

















281

















—





%











Net income available to common stockholders











$





5,678













$





2,414













$





3,264

















135.21





%









Earnings per common share:

























































Basic









$





0.25













$





0.11













$





0.14

















127.27





%









Diluted









$





0.25













$





0.11













$





0.14

















127.27





%











Weighted average common shares outstanding:



























































Basic













22,662,916

















22,353,492

















309,424

















1.38





%









Diluted













22,876,740

















22,366,728

















510,012

















2.28





%

















(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, provision for contingencies in the amount of $0.2 million were reclassified from total non-interest expense to benefit for credit losses.





(2) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.3 million of federal deposit insurance was reclassified from other operating expenses to federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments and $0.1 million of directors' fees were reclassified from federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments to other operating expenses.











Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Loans Receivable excluding Mortgage Loans Held for Sale





















As of

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

























Amount

















Percent

















Amount

















Percent

















Amount

















Percent

















Amount

















Percent

















Amount

















Percent













































(Dollars in thousands)















Mortgage loans:

































































































































1-4 family residential

































































































































Investor Owned









$





325,866

















13.62





%









$





330,053

















14.30





%









$





332,380

















15.09





%









$





337,292

















16.49





%









$





339,331

















16.92





%









Owner-Occupied













137,676

















5.75





%













142,363

















6.17





%













145,065

















6.59





%













147,485

















7.21





%













150,842

















7.52





%









Multifamily residential













675,541

















28.24





%













670,159

















29.04





%













678,029

















30.78





%













545,323

















26.66





%













545,825

















27.22





%









Nonresidential properties













390,681

















16.33





%













389,898

















16.89





%













383,277

















17.40





%













337,583

















16.51





%













327,350

















16.32





%









Construction and land













815,425

















34.08





%













733,660

















31.79





%













631,461

















28.67





%













641,879

















31.39





%













608,665

















30.35





%









Total mortgage loans













2,345,189

















98.02





%













2,266,133

















98.19





%













2,170,212

















98.53





%













2,009,562

















98.26





%













1,972,013

















98.33





%









Non-mortgage loans:

































































































































Business loans













46,329

















1.94





%













40,849

















1.77





%













28,499

















1.29





%













30,222

















1.48





%













26,664

















1.33





%









Consumer loans



(1)















997

















0.04





%













1,038

















0.04





%













4,021

















0.18





%













5,305

















0.26





%













6,741

















0.34





%









Total non-mortgage loans













47,326

















1.98





%













41,887

















1.81





%













32,520

















1.47





%













35,527

















1.74





%













33,405

















1.67





%









Total loans, gross













2,392,515

















100.00





%













2,308,020

















100.00





%













2,202,732

















100.00





%













2,045,089

















100.00





%













2,005,418

















100.00





%









Net deferred loan origination costs













1,390





























1,081





























1,565





























1,145





























674

























Allowance for credit losses on loans













(22,974





)

























(22,502





)

























(23,966





)

























(24,061





)

























(24,664





)





















Loans, net









$





2,370,931

























$





2,286,599

























$





2,180,331

























$





2,022,173

























$





1,981,428













































































































































































(1) As of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, consumer loans include $3.0 million, $4.3 million, and $5.7 million, respectively, of microloans originated by the Bank. As of December 31, 2024, these microloans were charged-off.















Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans





















For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024













































(Dollars in thousands)















Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period









$





22,502













$





23,966













$





24,061













$





24,664













$





26,154













Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans













731

















1,090

















801

















(120





)













(255





)









Charge-offs:





































































Mortgage loans:





































































1-4 family residences





































































Investor owned













(38





)













—

















—

















—

















—













Owner occupied













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Multifamily residences













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Nonresidential properties













—

















—

















(7





)













—

















—













Construction and land













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Non-mortgage loans:





































































Business













(222





)













(232





)













(450





)













—

















(52





)









Consumer













(3





)













(2,465





)













(634





)













(747





)













(1,302





)









Total charge-offs













(263





)













(2,697





)













(1,091





)













(747





)













(1,354





)









Recoveries:





































































Non-mortgage loans:





































































Business













4

















—

















1

















7

















1













Consumer













—

















143

















194

















257

















118













Total recoveries













4

















143

















195

















264

















119













Net (charge-offs) recoveries













(259





)













(2,554





)













(896





)













(483





)













(1,235





)









Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period









$





22,974













$





22,502













$





23,966













$





24,061













$





24,664







































































































Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Deposits





















As of

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

























Amount

















Percent

















Amount

















Percent

















Amount

















Percent

















Amount

















Percent

















Amount

















Percent













































(Dollars in thousands)















Demand









$





212,139

















10.58





%









$





169,178

















8.98





%









$





182,737

















9.78





%









$





178,125

















11.09





%









$





191,541

















12.07





%









Interest-bearing deposits:

































































































































NOW/IOLA accounts













74,430

















3.71





%













62,616

















3.32





%













71,445

















3.82





%













81,178

















5.05





%













73,202

















4.62





%









Money market accounts













692,753

















34.55





%













636,219

















33.75





%













660,168

















35.30





%













502,255

















31.27





%













482,344

















30.42





%









Reciprocal deposits













141,838

















7.07





%













130,677

















6.93





%













94,145

















5.03





%













109,945

















6.85





%













97,718

















6.16





%









Savings accounts













106,122

















5.29





%













105,870

















5.62





%













108,941

















5.82





%













109,694

















6.83





%













112,713

















7.11





%











Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts















1,015,143

















50.62





%













935,382

















49.62





%













934,699

















49.97





%













803,072

















50.00





%













765,977

















48.31





%









Certificates of deposit of $250K or more



(1)















219,721

















10.96





%













204,293

















10.84





%













210,262

















11.25





%













189,683

















11.82





%













183,478

















11.57





%









Brokered certificates of deposit



(2)















84,531

















4.22





%













94,531

















5.02





%













94,531

















5.05





%













94,614

















5.89





%













94,689

















5.97





%









Listing service deposits



(2)















6,140

















0.31





%













7,376

















0.39





%













7,376

















0.39





%













9,361

















0.58





%













12,688

















0.80





%









All other certificates of deposit less than $250K



(1)















467,273

















23.31





%













474,104

















25.15





%













440,718

















23.56





%













331,242

















20.62





%













337,411

















21.28





%











Total certificates of deposit















777,665

















38.80





%













780,304

















41.40





%













752,887

















40.25





%













624,900

















38.91





%













628,266

















39.62





%









Total interest-bearing deposits













1,792,808

















89.42





%













1,715,686

















91.02





%













1,687,586

















90.22





%













1,427,972

















88.91





%













1,394,243

















87.93





%











Total deposits











$





2,004,947

















100.00





%









$





1,884,864

















100.00





%









$





1,870,323

















100.00





%









$





1,606,097

















100.00





%









$





1,585,784

















100.00





%

















































































































































































(1) As of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, $36.2 million, $33.5 million and $37.2 million, respectively, were reclassified from all other certificates of deposit less than $250K to certificates of deposit of $250K or more.





(2) There were no individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. There was one brokered certificates of deposit in the amount of $1.5 million amounting to $250,000 or more. All other brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.











Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Nonperforming Assets





















As of Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024













































(Dollars in thousands)

















Non-accrual loans:







































































Mortgage loans:





































































1-4 family residential





































































Investor owned









$





1,052













$





436













$





436













$





436













$





399













Owner occupied













1,423

















1,423

















1,423

















1,423

















1,426













Multifamily residential













9,788

















10,271

















4,685

















5,754

















4,098













Nonresidential properties













—

















—

















824

















828

















441













Construction and land













14,159

















14,158

















8,907

















8,907

















10,277













Non-mortgage loans:





































































Business













170

















343

















180

















396

















146













Consumer













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty)



(1)











$





26,592













$





26,631













$





16,455













$





17,744













$





16,787



















































































Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty







(1)







:







































































Mortgage loans:





































































1-4 family residential





































































Investor owned









$





279













$





279













$





278













$





277













$





270













Owner occupied













431

















435

















444

















448

















447













Multifamily residential













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Nonresidential properties













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Construction and land













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Non-mortgage loans:





































































Business













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Consumer













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty



(1)















710

















714

















722

















725

















717













Total non-accrual loans



(2)











$





27,302













$





27,345













$





17,177













$





18,469













$





17,504



















































































Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1):







































































Mortgage loans:





































































1-4 family residential





































































Investor owned









$





1,792













$





1,807













$





1,821













$





1,830













$





1,850













Owner occupied













2,038

















2,062

















2,116

















2,171

















2,288













Multifamily residential













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Nonresidential properties













644

















652

















672

















707

















748













Construction and land













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Non-mortgage loans:





































































Business













209

















215

















222

















—

















—













Consumer













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Total accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty



(1)











$





4,683













$





4,736













$





4,831













$





4,708













$





4,886













Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty



(1)











$





31,985













$





32,081













$





22,008













$





23,177













$





22,390













Total non-performing assets to total assets













0.88





%













0.90





%













0.57





%













0.65





%













0.62





%

































































































(1) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.





(2) Includes nonperforming mortgage loans held for sale.











Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Average Balance Sheets





















For the Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024

























Average





































Average













































Outstanding





























Average













Outstanding





























Average





















Balance

















Interest

















Yield/Rate







(1)















Balance

















Interest

















Yield/Rate







(1)







































(Dollars in thousands)













Interest-earning assets:











































































Loans



(2)











$





2,369,433













$





37,136













6.36





%









$





1,979,263













$





30,664













6.23





%









Securities



(3)















467,560

















4,521













3.92





%













576,235

















5,619













3.92





%









Other



(4)















186,021

















2,340













5.10





%













238,432

















3,383













5.71





%









Total interest-earning assets













3,023,014

















43,997













5.90





%













2,793,930

















39,666













5.71





%









Non-interest-earning assets













109,166





































106,566

































Total assets









$





3,132,180

































$





2,900,496



































Interest-bearing liabilities:











































































NOW/IOLA









$





72,354













$





115













0.64





%









$





82,849













$





218













1.06





%









Money market













827,948

















8,411













4.12





%













544,563

















6,292













4.65





%









Savings













105,171

















26













0.10





%













113,501

















28













0.10





%









Certificates of deposit













794,270

















7,754













3.96





%













629,528

















6,380













4.08





%









Total deposits













1,799,743

















16,306













3.67





%













1,370,441

















12,918













3.79





%









Advance payments by borrowers













12,445

















2













0.07





%













12,886

















2













0.06





%









Borrowings













568,601

















5,486













3.91





%













771,070

















7,923













4.13





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













2,380,789

















21,794













3.71





%













2,154,397

















20,843













3.89





%











Non-interest-bearing liabilities:











































































Non-interest-bearing demand













196,627

















—

























198,862

















—





















Other non-interest-bearing liabilities













43,915

















—

























54,061

















—





















Total non-interest-bearing liabilities













240,542

















—

























252,923

















—





















Total liabilities













2,621,331

















21,794

























2,407,320

















20,843





















Total equity













510,849





































493,176

































Total liabilities and total equity









$





3,132,180

























3.71





%









$





2,900,496

























3.89





%









Net interest income





















$





22,203

































$





18,823





















Net interest rate spread



(5)



































2.19





%

































1.82





%









Net interest-earning assets



(6)











$





642,225

































$





639,533

































Net interest margin



(7)



































2.98





%

































2.71





%









Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

































126.98





%

































129.69





%

































































































(1) Annualized where appropriate.





(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.





(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.





(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.





(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.





(6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.





(7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.















Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Other Data





















As of

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















Other Data







































































Common shares issued













24,886,711

















24,886,711

















24,886,711

















24,886,711

















24,886,711













Less treasury shares













920,520

















925,497

















1,067,248

















1,074,979

















1,096,214













Common shares outstanding at end of period













23,966,191

















23,961,214

















23,819,463

















23,811,732

















23,790,497

















































































Book value per common share









$





12.05













$





11.71













$





11.74













$





11.45













$





11.29













Tangible book value per common share









$





12.05













$





11.71













$





11.74













$





11.45













$





11.29





































































































Contact:





Sergio J. Vaccaro







sergio.vaccaro@poncebank.net







718-931-9000



