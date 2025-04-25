Stocks
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Net Income of $5.7 Million, a 111% Increase Year-Over-Year

April 25, 2025 — 07:50 am EDT

Ponce Financial Group reported Q1 2025 net income of $6.0 million, highlighting growth in net interest income and reduced expenses.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving a net income of $5.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, significantly higher than both the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company attributed this growth to a 7.11% increase in net interest income and an uplift in non-interest income, alongside a decrease in non-interest expenses. Key financial metrics highlighted improved net interest margins at 2.98%, solid growth in net loans receivable, and a 6.37% increase in deposits. The CEO remarked on successful strategic execution despite economic uncertainties, and the Executive Chairman noted the positive impact of their high-yield construction lending projects. Overall, the bank's asset quality remained stable, reflecting strong credit management and a robust increase in total assets.

Potential Positives

  • Net income available to common stockholders increased significantly to $5.7 million ($0.25 per diluted share) for Q1 2025, up from $2.7 million ($0.12 per diluted share) in Q4 2024 and $2.4 million ($0.11 per diluted share) in Q1 2024.
  • Net interest income rose to $22.2 million for Q1 2025, reflecting a 7.11% increase from the prior quarter and a 17.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Non-interest income showed a substantial increase of 39.48% year-over-year, reaching $2.4 million, driven by higher service charges and fees as well as income on the sale of SBA loans.
  • The company's efficiency ratio improved to 68.70%, down from 75.63% in the prior quarter, indicating better cost management and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Cash and equivalents decreased by $9.9 million, or 7.11%, from the prior quarter, which could indicate liquidity concerns.
  • Total non-performing assets increased to $31.985 million, up from $22.390 million a year ago, suggesting deteriorating credit quality.
  • Despite a quarter-over-quarter decline in non-interest expenses, these expenses remain higher than the same quarter last year, indicating persistent operational cost challenges.

FAQ

What were Ponce Financial Group's Q1 2025 net income results?

Ponce Financial Group reported a net income of $6.0 million for Q1 2025, up from $2.9 million in Q4 2024.

How did Ponce Financial Group's net interest income change in Q1 2025?

Net interest income increased to $22.2 million in Q1 2025, a 7.11% rise from Q4 2024.

What is the non-interest income for Ponce Financial Group in Q1 2025?

Non-interest income for Q1 2025 was $2.4 million, reflecting a 13.54% increase from Q4 2024.

How have Ponce Financial Group's deposits changed in Q1 2025?

Total deposits rose to $2.00 billion in Q1 2025, marking a 6.37% increase from the prior quarter.

What improvements did Ponce Financial Group achieve in Q1 2025?

The company saw increases in net interest margin, reduced non-interest expenses, and improved credit quality in Q1 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the first quarter of 2025.




First Quarter 2025 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):




  • Net income available to common stockholders was $5.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $2.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and net income available to common stockholders of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Total net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $6.0 million. The Company paid dividends of $0.3 million on its preferred stock during the three months ended March 31, 2025.


  • Included in the $5.7 million of net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2025 results is $44.0 million in interest and dividend income, $2.4 million in non-interest income and $0.3 million in benefit for credit losses, offset by $21.8 million in interest expense, $16.9 million in non-interest expense, $2.0 million in provision for income taxes and $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.


  • Net interest income of $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 increased $1.5 million, or 7.11%, from the prior quarter and increased $3.4 million, or 17.96%, from the same quarter last year.


  • Net interest margin was 2.98% for the first quarter of 2025, versus 2.80% for the prior quarter and 2.71% for the same quarter last year.


  • Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 13.54%, from $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $0.7 million, or 39.48%, from $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.


  • Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $16.9 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.30%, from $17.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.61%, compared to $16.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.


  • Cash and equivalents were $129.9 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $9.9 million, or 7.11%, from $139.8 million as of December 31, 2024.


  • Securities totaled $461.6 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $11.3 million, or 2.39%, from $472.9 million as of December 31, 2024 primarily due to regular principal payments and the call of one available-for-sale security in the amount of $1.0 million.


  • Net loans receivable were $2.37 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $84.3 million, or 3.69%, from $2.29 billion as of December 31, 2024.


  • Deposits were $2.00 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $120.1 million, or 6.37%, from $1.88 billion as of December 31, 2024.




President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments



Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s President and CEO, stated “We continued executing well our strategy of focusing on net interest margin, operating expenses and fee income, which translated into several positive trends this quarter. Our net interest margin this quarter increased by 18 basis points, reflecting both our high-yielding construction loans and our decreasing borrowing costs. In fact, our loan yields rose by 9 basis points while our cost of funds decreased by 10 basis points. Our operating expenses have decreased quarter over quarter, and our non-interest income compares favorably to prior periods. All-in-all, a very good quarter in these turbulent and uncertain times."




Executive Chairman’s Comment



Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “Most of our high-yielding construction lending has an additional benefit – it qualifies as Deep Impact lending under the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Capital Investment Program and serves to lower the dividends payable on our preferred stock to the U.S. Treasury. Importantly, our construction initiatives also reflect our conservative underwriting, high developer equity requirements and short duration. Of our 64 on-going projects, more than 43 percent already have at least a temporary certificate of occupancy and 80 percent are at least halfway through construction.”



The table below indicate the Key Metrics at or for the three months ended:


At or for the Three Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


Performance Ratios:















Return on average assets

(1)


0.77
%


0.38
%


0.33
%


0.45
%


0.33
%

Return on common equity

(1)


7.97
%


3.76
%


3.06
%


4.60
%


3.61
%

Net interest margin

(1) (2)


2.98
%


2.80
%


2.65
%


2.62
%


2.71
%

Non-interest expense to average assets

(1)


2.19
%


2.25
%


2.19
%


2.28
%


2.35
%

Efficiency ratio

(3)


68.70
%


75.63
%


80.87
%


80.09
%


82.56
%


Capital Ratios:















Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group)


22.84
%


22.98
%


22.87
%


23.86
%


24.47
%

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group)


12.51
%


12.44
%


12.28
%


12.71
%


12.98
%

Tier 1 capital to total assets (Ponce Financial Group)


16.84
%


17.70
%


17.81
%


17.88
%


17.59
%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)


21.38
%


21.47
%


21.61
%


22.47
%


22.79
%

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)


20.35
%


20.40
%


20.45
%


21.24
%


21.54
%

Tier 1 capital to total assets (Bank only)


15.61
%


15.81
%


16.19
%


16.70
%


16.26
%


Asset Quality Ratios:















Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans


0.96
%


0.97
%


1.09
%


1.18
%


1.23
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans


84.15
%


82.29
%


139.52
%


130.28
%


140.90
%

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans

(1)


(0.04
%)


(0.45
%)


(0.17
%)


(0.10
%)


(0.25
%)

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets


0.88
%


0.90
%


0.57
%


0.65
%


0.62
%


Other:















Number of offices


18



19



19



18



18

Number of full-time equivalent employees


211



218



228



227



233


















(1) Annualized where appropriate.


(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


(3) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.





Summary of Results of Operations



Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $6.0 million compared to net income of $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and net income of $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



The $3.0 million increase of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 was attributed mainly to increases of $1.5 million in net interest income, an increase of $1.2 million in benefit for credit losses, a decrease of $0.6 million in non-interest expense and an increase of $0.3 million in non-interest income; partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in provision for income taxes.



The $3.5 million increase of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was largely due to increases of $3.4 million in net interest income, $0.7 million in non-interest income and $0.3 million in benefit for credit losses, partially offset by increases of $0.7 million in provision for income taxes and $0.1 million in non-interest expense




Net Interest Income and Net Margin



Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $1.5 million, or 7.11%, to $22.2 million compared to $20.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and increased $3.4 million, or 17.96%, compared to $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



The $1.5 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was attributable to an increase of $1.1 million in total interest and dividend income and a decrease of $0.4 million in total interest expense.



The $3.4 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended March 31, 2024 was attributable to an increase of $4.3 million in total interest and dividend income, offset by an increase of $0.9 million in total interest expense.



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, benefit for credit losses amounted to $0.3 million, compared to $0.9 million in provision for credit losses for the prior quarter and a credit loss benefit on loans of less than $0.1 million during the first quarter of 2024.



Net interest margin was 2.98% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 2.80% for the prior quarter, an increase of 18bps and 2.71% for the same period last year, an increase of 27bps.




Non-interest Income



Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 13.54%, compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and an increase of $0.7 million, or 39.48%, compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



The $0.3 million increase in non-interest income from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was largely attributable to increases of $0.4 million in late and prepayment charges and $0.3 million in income on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by decreases of $0.2 million in other non-interest income and $0.1 million in income on sale of mortgage loans.



The $0.7 million increase in non-interest income from the three months ended March 31, 2024 was largely attributable to increases of $0.4 million in income on sale of SBA loans and $0.3 million in late and prepayment charges, partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in income on the sale of mortgage loans.




Non-interest Expense



Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $16.9 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.30%, compared to $17.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.61%, compared to $16.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



The $0.6 million decrease in non-interest expense from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was mainly attributable to decreases of $0.3 million in professional fees, $0.2 million in marketing and promotional expenses, $0.2 million in direct loan expenses, $0.1 million in office supplies, telephone and postage, partially offset by an increase of $0.1 million in compensation and benefits.



The $0.1 million increase in non-interest expense from the three months ended March 31, 2024 was mainly attributable to increases of $0.5 million in other operating expense and $0.2 million in occupancy and equipment, partially offset by decreases of $0.4 million in professional fees and $0.3 million in direct loan expenses.




Credit Quality:



Non-performing loans were $32.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $32.1 million at December 31, 2024 and $22.4 million at March 31, 2024.



During the three months ended March 31, 2025, a credit loss benefit of $0.3 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $0.7 million charged on the funded portion and a benefit of $1.0 million on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, a credit loss provision of $0.9 million on loans were recorded, consisting of $1.1 million charged on the funded portion and a benefit of $0.2 million on unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, a credit loss benefit of $0.1 million on loans were recorded, consisting of $0.3 million benefit on the funded portion and a $0.2 million charged on the on unfunded portion on loans.




Balance Sheet Summary



Total assets increased $49.9 million, or 1.64%, to $3.09 billion as of March 31, 2025 from $3.04 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $84.3 million in net loans receivable, $1.2 million in accrued interest receivable and $0.4 million in right of use assets, partially offset by decreases of $9.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $9.9 million in held-to-maturity securities, $8.4 million in other assets, $3.4 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, $2.2 million in mortgage loans held for sale and $1.4 million in available-for-sale securities.



Total liabilities increased $41.5 million, or 1.64%, to $2.58 billion as of March 31, 2025 from $2.53 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to an increase of $120.1 million in deposits, $2.6 million in advance payments by borrowers for taxes, $0.9 million in accrued interest payable, $0.4 million in operating lease liabilities, partially offset by decreases of $75.0 million in borrowings and $7.5 million in other liabilities.



Total stockholders’ equity increased $8.4 million, or 1.66%, to $513.9 million as of March 31, 2025, from $505.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The $8.4 million increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $6.0 million in net income, $1.8 million in other comprehensive income, $0.5 million impact to additional paid in capital as a result of share-based compensation and $0.4 million from release of ESOP shares, offset by $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.




About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.




Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, and their related impacts on the economy; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.







Ponce Financial Group, Inc.


and Subsidiaries




Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition




(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)


As of




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


ASSETS















Cash and due from banks:















Cash

$
32,113


$
35,478


$
32,061


$
23,128


$
29,972

Interest-bearing deposits


97,780



104,361



123,751



80,038



104,752

Total cash and cash equivalents


129,893



139,839



155,812



103,166



134,724

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value


103,570



104,970



111,005



113,125



116,044

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost


358,024



367,938



403,736



442,113



452,955

Placement with banks


249



249



249



249



249

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value


8,567



10,736



9,566



37,764



7,860

Loans receivable, net


2,370,931



2,286,599



2,180,331



2,022,173



1,981,428

Accrued interest receivable


19,008



17,771



16,890



17,441



18,063

Premises and equipment, net


16,417



16,794



16,843



16,976



17,396

Right of use assets


29,496



29,093



29,785



30,349



31,021

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost


25,807



29,182



28,515



23,972



23,892

Deferred tax assets


11,629



12,074



11,845



13,172



13,919

Other assets


16,245



24,693



51,392



21,507



21,151


Total assets

$
3,089,836


$
3,039,938


$
3,015,969


$
2,842,007


$
2,818,702


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities:















Deposits

$
2,004,947


$
1,884,864


$
1,870,323


$
1,606,097


$
1,585,784

Operating lease liabilities


31,126



30,696



31,343



31,861



32,486

Accrued interest payable


4,628



3,712



2,918



6,820



4,218

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance


12,901



10,349



13,733



10,838



13,245

Borrowings


521,100



596,100



580,421



680,421



680,421

Other liabilities


1,248



8,717



12,642



8,313



8,866


Total liabilities


2,575,950



2,534,438



2,511,380



2,344,350



2,325,020

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized


225,000



225,000



225,000



225,000



225,000

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized


249



249



249



249



249

Treasury stock, at cost


(7,641
)


(7,707
)


(9,445
)


(9,519
)


(9,702
)

Additional paid-in-capital


207,888



207,319



208,478



207,934



207,584

Retained earnings


113,432



107,754



105,103



102,951



99,834

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(13,515
)


(15,297
)


(12,686
)


(16,557
)


(16,590
)

Unearned compensation ─ ESOP


(11,527
)


(11,818
)


(12,110
)


(12,401
)


(12,693
)


Total stockholders' equity


513,886



505,500



504,589



497,657



493,682


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
3,089,836


$
3,039,938


$
3,015,969


$
2,842,007


$
2,818,702
























Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Consolidated Statements of Operations




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024

Interest and dividend income:















Interest on loans receivable

$
37,136


$
35,622


$
32,945


$
31,281


$
30,664

Interest on deposits due from banks


1,668



1,783



2,430



1,542



2,911

Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock


5,193



5,481



5,918



5,969



6,091


Total interest and dividend income


43,997



42,886



41,293



38,792



39,666

Interest expense:















Interest on certificates of deposit


7,754



8,104



6,926



6,358



6,380

Interest on other deposits


8,554



8,476



8,519



7,389



6,540

Interest on borrowings


5,486



5,576



6,825



7,141



7,923


Total interest expense


21,794



22,156



22,270



20,888



20,843


Net interest income


22,203



20,730



19,023



17,904



18,823

(Benefit) provision for credit losses

(1)


(285
)


897



537



(867
)


(16
)


Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses


22,488



19,833



18,486



18,771



18,839

Non-interest income:















Service charges and fees


525



500



508



492



473

Brokerage commissions


4



44








9



8

Late and prepayment charges


697



318



77



426



359

Income on sale of mortgage loans


148



254



218



274



302

Income on sale of SBA loans


404



148
















Other


603



833



348



1,057



565


Total non-interest income


2,381



2,097



1,151



2,258



1,707

Non-interest expense:















Compensation and benefits


7,780



7,668



7,674



7,724



7,844

Occupancy and equipment


3,913



3,863



3,786



3,564



3,667

Data processing expenses


1,152



1,143



1,099



1,013



1,127

Direct loan expenses


388



617



573



633



732

Insurance and surety bond premiums


315



293



292



263



253

Office supplies, telephone and postage


170



294



222



233



249

Professional fees


1,364



1,703



1,351



1,369



1,723

Microloans recoveries







(29
)


(54
)


(65
)


(53
)

Marketing and promotional expenses


83



289



180



145



100

Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment

(2)


461



418



392



428



389

Other operating expenses

(2)


1,262



1,206



1,051



1,333



755


Total non-interest expense



(1)


16,888



17,465



16,566



16,640



16,786


Income before income taxes


7,981



4,465



3,071



4,389



3,760

Provision for income taxes


2,022



1,532



638



1,197



1,346


Net income

$
5,959


$
2,933


$
2,433


$
3,192


$
2,414

Dividends on preferred shares


281



282



281



75







Net income available to common stockholders

$
5,678


$
2,651


$
2,152


$
3,117


$
2,414

Earnings per common share:















Basic

$
0.25


$
0.12


$
0.10


$
0.14


$
0.11

Diluted

$
0.25


$
0.12


$
0.10


$
0.14


$
0.11

Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic


22,662,916



22,528,160



22,446,009



22,409,803



22,353,492

Diluted


22,876,740



22,807,644



22,612,028



22,419,309



22,366,728























(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, (benefit) provision for contingencies in the amounts of ($0.2 million), ($0.3 million), ($0.5 million) and $0.2 million were reclassified from total non-interest expense to (benefit) provision for credit losses.



(2) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, $0.3 million of federal deposit insurance was reclassified from other operating expenses to federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments and $0.1 million of directors' fees were reclassified from federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments to other operating expenses for each periods.







Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Consolidated Statements of Operations




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


For the Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024



Variance $



Variance %

Interest and dividend income:












Interest on loans receivable

$
37,136


$
30,664


$
6,472



21.11
%

Interest on deposits due from banks


1,668



2,911



(1,243
)


(42.70
%)

Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock


5,193



6,091



(898
)


(14.74
%)


Total interest and dividend income


43,997



39,666



4,331



10.92
%

Interest expense:












Interest on certificates of deposit


7,754



6,380



1,374



21.54
%

Interest on other deposits


8,554



6,540



2,014



30.80
%

Interest on borrowings


5,486



7,923



(2,437
)


(30.76
%)


Total interest expense


21,794



20,843



951



4.56
%


Net interest income


22,203



18,823



3,380



17.96
%

Benefit for credit losses

(1)


(285
)


(16
)


(269
)


1,681.25
%


Net interest income after benefit for credit losses


22,488



18,839



3,649



19.37
%

Non-interest income:












Service charges and fees


525



473



52



10.99
%

Brokerage commissions


4



8



(4
)


(50.00
%)

Late and prepayment charges


697



359



338



94.15
%

Income on sale of mortgage loans


148



302



(154
)


(50.99
%)

Income on sale of SBA loans


404








404





%

Other


603



565



38



6.73
%


Total non-interest income


2,381



1,707



674



39.48
%

Non-interest expense:












Compensation and benefits


7,780



7,844



(64
)


(0.82
%)

Occupancy and equipment


3,913



3,667



246



6.71
%

Data processing expenses


1,152



1,127



25



2.22
%

Direct loan expenses


388



732



(344
)


(46.99
%)

Insurance and surety bond premiums


315



253



62



24.51
%

Office supplies, telephone and postage


170



249



(79
)


(31.73
%)

Professional fees


1,364



1,723



(359
)


(20.84
%)

Microloans recoveries







(53
)


53



(100.00
%)

Marketing and promotional expenses


83



100



(17
)


(17.00
%)

Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments

(2)


461



389



72



18.51
%

Other operating expenses

(2)


1,262



755



507



67.15
%


Total non-interest expense



(1)


16,888



16,786



102



0.61
%


Income before income taxes


7,981



3,760



4,221



112.26
%

Provision for income taxes


2,022



1,346



676



50.22
%


Net income

$
5,959


$
2,414


$
3,545



146.85
%

Dividends on preferred shares


281








281





%


Net income available to common stockholders

$
5,678


$
2,414


$
3,264



135.21
%

Earnings per common share:












Basic

$
0.25


$
0.11


$
0.14



127.27
%

Diluted

$
0.25


$
0.11


$
0.14



127.27
%


Weighted average common shares outstanding:












Basic


22,662,916



22,353,492



309,424



1.38
%

Diluted


22,876,740



22,366,728



510,012



2.28
%



(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, provision for contingencies in the amount of $0.2 million were reclassified from total non-interest expense to benefit for credit losses.



(2) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.3 million of federal deposit insurance was reclassified from other operating expenses to federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments and $0.1 million of directors' fees were reclassified from federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments to other operating expenses.






Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Loans Receivable excluding Mortgage Loans Held for Sale


As of




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024




Amount



Percent



Amount



Percent



Amount



Percent



Amount



Percent



Amount



Percent








(Dollars in thousands)

Mortgage loans:






























1-4 family residential






























Investor Owned

$
325,866



13.62
%

$
330,053



14.30
%

$
332,380



15.09
%

$
337,292



16.49
%

$
339,331



16.92
%

Owner-Occupied


137,676



5.75
%


142,363



6.17
%


145,065



6.59
%


147,485



7.21
%


150,842



7.52
%

Multifamily residential


675,541



28.24
%


670,159



29.04
%


678,029



30.78
%


545,323



26.66
%


545,825



27.22
%

Nonresidential properties


390,681



16.33
%


389,898



16.89
%


383,277



17.40
%


337,583



16.51
%


327,350



16.32
%

Construction and land


815,425



34.08
%


733,660



31.79
%


631,461



28.67
%


641,879



31.39
%


608,665



30.35
%

Total mortgage loans


2,345,189



98.02
%


2,266,133



98.19
%


2,170,212



98.53
%


2,009,562



98.26
%


1,972,013



98.33
%

Non-mortgage loans:






























Business loans


46,329



1.94
%


40,849



1.77
%


28,499



1.29
%


30,222



1.48
%


26,664



1.33
%

Consumer loans

(1)


997



0.04
%


1,038



0.04
%


4,021



0.18
%


5,305



0.26
%


6,741



0.34
%

Total non-mortgage loans


47,326



1.98
%


41,887



1.81
%


32,520



1.47
%


35,527



1.74
%


33,405



1.67
%

Total loans, gross


2,392,515



100.00
%


2,308,020



100.00
%


2,202,732



100.00
%


2,045,089



100.00
%


2,005,418



100.00
%

Net deferred loan origination costs


1,390






1,081






1,565






1,145






674




Allowance for credit losses on loans


(22,974
)





(22,502
)





(23,966
)





(24,061
)





(24,664
)



Loans, net

$
2,370,931





$
2,286,599





$
2,180,331





$
2,022,173





$
1,981,428









































(1)   As of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, consumer loans include $3.0 million, $4.3 million, and $5.7 million, respectively, of microloans originated by the Bank. As of December 31, 2024, these microloans were charged-off.







Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans


For the Three Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2024



2024



2024



2024



2024








(Dollars in thousands)

Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period

$
22,502


$
23,966


$
24,061


$
24,664


$
26,154

Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans


731



1,090



801



(120
)


(255
)

Charge-offs:















Mortgage loans:















1-4 family residences















Investor owned


(38
)




















Owner occupied

























Multifamily residences

























Nonresidential properties












(7
)










Construction and land

























Non-mortgage loans:















Business


(222
)


(232
)


(450
)







(52
)

Consumer


(3
)


(2,465
)


(634
)


(747
)


(1,302
)

Total charge-offs


(263
)


(2,697
)


(1,091
)


(747
)


(1,354
)

Recoveries:















Non-mortgage loans:















Business


4








1



7



1

Consumer







143



194



257



118

Total recoveries


4



143



195



264



119

Net (charge-offs) recoveries


(259
)


(2,554
)


(896
)


(483
)


(1,235
)

Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period

$
22,974


$
22,502


$
23,966


$
24,061


$
24,664
























Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Deposits


As of




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024




Amount



Percent



Amount



Percent



Amount



Percent



Amount



Percent



Amount



Percent








(Dollars in thousands)

Demand

$
212,139



10.58
%

$
169,178



8.98
%

$
182,737



9.78
%

$
178,125



11.09
%

$
191,541



12.07
%

Interest-bearing deposits:






























NOW/IOLA accounts


74,430



3.71
%


62,616



3.32
%


71,445



3.82
%


81,178



5.05
%


73,202



4.62
%

Money market accounts


692,753



34.55
%


636,219



33.75
%


660,168



35.30
%


502,255



31.27
%


482,344



30.42
%

Reciprocal deposits


141,838



7.07
%


130,677



6.93
%


94,145



5.03
%


109,945



6.85
%


97,718



6.16
%

Savings accounts


106,122



5.29
%


105,870



5.62
%


108,941



5.82
%


109,694



6.83
%


112,713



7.11
%


Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts


1,015,143



50.62
%


935,382



49.62
%


934,699



49.97
%


803,072



50.00
%


765,977



48.31
%

Certificates of deposit of $250K or more

(1)


219,721



10.96
%


204,293



10.84
%


210,262



11.25
%


189,683



11.82
%


183,478



11.57
%

Brokered certificates of deposit

(2)


84,531



4.22
%


94,531



5.02
%


94,531



5.05
%


94,614



5.89
%


94,689



5.97
%

Listing service deposits

(2)


6,140



0.31
%


7,376



0.39
%


7,376



0.39
%


9,361



0.58
%


12,688



0.80
%

All other certificates of deposit less than $250K

(1)


467,273



23.31
%


474,104



25.15
%


440,718



23.56
%


331,242



20.62
%


337,411



21.28
%


Total certificates of deposit


777,665



38.80
%


780,304



41.40
%


752,887



40.25
%


624,900



38.91
%


628,266



39.62
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,792,808



89.42
%


1,715,686



91.02
%


1,687,586



90.22
%


1,427,972



88.91
%


1,394,243



87.93
%


Total deposits

$
2,004,947



100.00
%

$
1,884,864



100.00
%

$
1,870,323



100.00
%

$
1,606,097



100.00
%

$
1,585,784



100.00
%











































(1) As of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, $36.2 million, $33.5 million and $37.2 million, respectively, were reclassified from all other certificates of deposit less than $250K to certificates of deposit of $250K or more.



(2) There were no individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. There was one brokered certificates of deposit in the amount of $1.5 million amounting to $250,000 or more. All other brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.






Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Nonperforming Assets


As of Three Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024








(Dollars in thousands)


Non-accrual loans:















Mortgage loans:















1-4 family residential















Investor owned

$
1,052


$
436


$
436


$
436


$
399

Owner occupied


1,423



1,423



1,423



1,423



1,426

Multifamily residential


9,788



10,271



4,685



5,754



4,098

Nonresidential properties












824



828



441

Construction and land


14,159



14,158



8,907



8,907



10,277

Non-mortgage loans:















Business


170



343



180



396



146

Consumer

























Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty)

(1)

$
26,592


$
26,631


$
16,455


$
17,744


$
16,787


















Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty



(1)



:















Mortgage loans:















1-4 family residential















Investor owned

$
279


$
279


$
278


$
277


$
270

Owner occupied


431



435



444



448



447

Multifamily residential

























Nonresidential properties

























Construction and land

























Non-mortgage loans:















Business

























Consumer

























Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

(1)


710



714



722



725



717

Total non-accrual loans

(2)

$
27,302


$
27,345


$
17,177


$
18,469


$
17,504


















Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1):















Mortgage loans:















1-4 family residential















Investor owned

$
1,792


$
1,807


$
1,821


$
1,830


$
1,850

Owner occupied


2,038



2,062



2,116



2,171



2,288

Multifamily residential

























Nonresidential properties


644



652



672



707



748

Construction and land

























Non-mortgage loans:















Business


209



215



222











Consumer

























Total accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

(1)

$
4,683


$
4,736


$
4,831


$
4,708


$
4,886

Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

(1)

$
31,985


$
32,081


$
22,008


$
23,177


$
22,390

Total non-performing assets to total assets


0.88
%


0.90
%


0.57
%


0.65
%


0.62
%























(1) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.



(2) Includes nonperforming mortgage loans held for sale.






Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Average Balance Sheets


For the Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024




Average








Average









Outstanding






Average


Outstanding






Average




Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



(1)


Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



(1)







(Dollars in thousands)


Interest-earning assets:
















Loans

(2)

$
2,369,433


$
37,136


6.36
%

$
1,979,263


$
30,664


6.23
%

Securities

(3)


467,560



4,521


3.92
%


576,235



5,619


3.92
%

Other

(4)


186,021



2,340


5.10
%


238,432



3,383


5.71
%

Total interest-earning assets


3,023,014



43,997


5.90
%


2,793,930



39,666


5.71
%

Non-interest-earning assets


109,166








106,566






Total assets

$
3,132,180







$
2,900,496







Interest-bearing liabilities:
















NOW/IOLA

$
72,354


$
115


0.64
%

$
82,849


$
218


1.06
%

Money market


827,948



8,411


4.12
%


544,563



6,292


4.65
%

Savings


105,171



26


0.10
%


113,501



28


0.10
%

Certificates of deposit


794,270



7,754


3.96
%


629,528



6,380


4.08
%

Total deposits


1,799,743



16,306


3.67
%


1,370,441



12,918


3.79
%

Advance payments by borrowers


12,445



2


0.07
%


12,886



2


0.06
%

Borrowings


568,601



5,486


3.91
%


771,070



7,923


4.13
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,380,789



21,794


3.71
%


2,154,397



20,843


3.89
%


Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
















Non-interest-bearing demand


196,627










198,862








Other non-interest-bearing liabilities


43,915










54,061








Total non-interest-bearing liabilities


240,542










252,923








Total liabilities


2,621,331



21,794





2,407,320



20,843



Total equity


510,849








493,176






Total liabilities and total equity

$
3,132,180





3.71
%

$
2,900,496





3.89
%

Net interest income




$
22,203







$
18,823



Net interest rate spread

(5)







2.19
%







1.82
%

Net interest-earning assets

(6)

$
642,225







$
639,533






Net interest margin

(7)







2.98
%







2.71
%

Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities







126.98
%







129.69
%






















(1) Annualized where appropriate.


(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.


(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.


(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.


(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.


(6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


(7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.







Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Other Data


As of




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


Other Data















Common shares issued


24,886,711



24,886,711



24,886,711



24,886,711



24,886,711

Less treasury shares


920,520



925,497



1,067,248



1,074,979



1,096,214

Common shares outstanding at end of period


23,966,191



23,961,214



23,819,463



23,811,732



23,790,497

















Book value per common share

$
12.05


$
11.71


$
11.74


$
11.45


$
11.29

Tangible book value per common share

$
12.05


$
11.71


$
11.74


$
11.45


$
11.29























Contact:


Sergio J. Vaccaro



sergio.vaccaro@poncebank.net



718-931-9000






