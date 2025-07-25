Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $5.82 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $3.12 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.2% to $45.86 million from $38.79 million last year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.82 Mln. vs. $3.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $45.86 Mln vs. $38.79 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.